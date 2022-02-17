Kodiak Hockey League’s 14U B squad nearly upset the top-seeded team in the President’s Day Tournament quarterfinals over the weekend in Anchorage.
Thanks to the stellar goaltending of Aiden Johnson, Kodiak was tied with top team Mat-Su deep into the third period. However, the Valley squad avoided Kodiak’s upset bid by netting a goal with 21 seconds left to end the islander’s run in the tournament.
Centers Rylee Otto and James Erpedling led Kodiak with two goals apiece. John Paul Pogson chipped in a goal, while Ejler Durand had one assist.
How impressive was Johnson? Try 99 saves — 29 in the quarterfinal game.
KHL’s 10U A, 12U A, and 18U A will be in Anchorage this weekend, competing in the President’s Day Tournament.
