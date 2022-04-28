Thursday, April 28
Girls soccer: Kodiak vs. Houston at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 6 p.m.
Softball: Kodiak at the Rally in the Valley Tournament at Colony High School.
Friday, April 29
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Grace Christian at Baranof Field, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Kodiak vs. Houston at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 7 p.m.
Softball: Kodiak at the Rally in the Valley Tournament at Colony High School.
Track: Kodiak vs Colony at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Grace Christian at Baranof Field, 10 a.m.
Softball: Kodiak at the Rally in the Valley Tournament at Colony High School.
Track: Kodiak vs Colony at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 10 a.m.
