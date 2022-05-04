All of Kodiak High’s sports teams will be competing on the mainland for the first time this spring, but that doesn’t mean it will be a quiet weekend on The Rock (more on that in the final section of this piece.)
SOFTBALL
Kodiak returns to the Mat-Su Valley for Northern Lights Conference games against Palmer and Houston.
The Bears play Palmer today and Houston Friday. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday features a doubleheader with a game against Houston at 12:30 p.m., followed with Palmer at 2:30 p.m. at Redington High School.
Last weekend, Kodiak went 3-3 at the multi-team Rally in the Valley Tournament.
The Bears sport a 2-0 conference record, but it’s been a minute since they played an NLC rival. On April 6, Kodiak swept conference power Homer in a pair of games at Baranof Field.
Palmer is 3-1 in conference, sweeping Houston and splitting a two-game series with Homer.
Kodiak topped Palmer 11-0 in a 65-minute game at the Rally in the Valley. Shanoah Spear pitched a two-hitter in that game, striking out four and walking one.
Houston is 0-2 in the NLC
BOYS SOCCER
The last time we saw the Kodiak boys soccer team, they completed a two-game NLC sweep over Redington. That was April 16.
Needless to say, the players are eager to get back on the pitch.
Kodiak plays at Grace Christian in Anchorage at 7 p.m. today and Friday in a matchup between two teams that are 2-0 in conference play.
In their season-opening 5-0 and 6-1 home victories over Redington, the Bears were electric. Sophomore Isaiah Panthin provided the energy, booting in six goals and assisting on three.
Kodiak edged Grace last season 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kodiak’s girls are also at Grace, playing the Grizzlies in NLC matches at 5 p.m. today and Friday.
Grace is first in the NLC with a 2-0 record, 6-3-1 overall. Kodiak is 0-4 in the NLC, 0-4 overall.
Kodiak’s best game in 2021 came against Grace. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw.
BASEBALL
Kodiak ventures away from Baranof Field for the first time this season for Southcentral Conference games at Kenai and Homer.
The Bears play Kenai on Friday and Homer on Saturday.
Kodiak went 1-8 in its season-opening homestand, 1-3 in conference.
Kenai is 1-1 in the SCC, 2-3 overall. The Hawks beat Homer 9-1 and lost to Soldotna 13-0.
Homer is 1-1 in conference, with a 14-7 win over Redington.
This is the first of two trips for Kodiak to the Kenai Peninsula to play conference games against Kenai and Homer. The Bears travel back to the peninsula May 20-21.
Splitting the conference games into two different trips is another unusual quirk in an unusual schedule for Kodiak.
TRACK
After hosting back-to-back dual meets, Kodiak track and field heads to the Palmer Invitational — the team’s biggest regular season meet — Friday and Saturday.
The meet will feature 19 teams, including all five Region III schools — Kodiak, Wasilla, Soldotna, Palmer and Colony.
Kodiak has a few athletes ranked in the state’s top 10 list this season.
• Senior Micah Fields is sixth in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 38.55 seconds) and ninth in the 3,200 (10:16.00).
• Fields, Nick Hecht, Joshua Hathaway and Bengt Anderson have produced the fourth quickest 3,200 relay this season in 9:14.49.
• Fields, Miles Grimes, Elias Litzow and Anderson are ranked ninth in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:45.68.
• Three Kodiak shot putters sit in the top 10: Orion Harper at fourth (50 feet, 1 inch), Mycus Fernandez ninth (42-9.25) and Aron Bautista 10th (41-11).
• Avie Arevalo is seventh in the 100 (13.22).
• Ayla Baker, Naomi Griffin, Abigail Harver and Jiselle Blanco are 10th in the 3,200 relay (11:40.16).
EARTH DAY TRIATHLON
Let’s try this again.
The 36th Earth Day Triathlon/Duathlon was canceled last weekend because of inclement weather.
The event was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
Competitors in the triathlon will tackle a 1-kilometer swim (22 laps in the pool), a 5K run and a 20K bike ride. The duathlon features a 20K bike ride sandwiched between 5K runs.
The registration fee is $20 for an individual and $60 for a team. Register at the Teen Center.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Kodiak Little League’s opening ceremonies are 10 a.m. Saturday at Baranof Field.
A Junior Division baseball game follows at 12:30 p.m.
