Kodiak’s first hitter of the game scored in Friday’s semifinal of the Division II State Baseball Championship.
Turned out that was the only runner to cross the plate for the Southcentral Conference Champions.
A pair of Kenai pitchers tossed a three-hitter while the offense scored in every inning in disposing of Kodiak 14-1 and earning a spot in Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game against Soldotna.
Kodiak will play North Pole in the 12:30 p.m. third-place game after falling in the semifinals for the second consecutive season. North Pole lost to Soldotna 8-3 in the day’s other semifinal.
This will be a rematch of last year’s third-place game, won by the Patriots.
In the fourth meeting this season between the two schools, Kodiak couldn’t figure out how to get to Kalani Beddow and Charlie Chamberlain when it mattered the most.
Beddow surrendered two hits and struck out two in 2 ⅓ innings. Chamberlain was even better, allowing only one hit while fanning four in the final 4 ⅔ innings. A week ago, Kodiak tagged Chamberlain for seven runs in its 11-3 semifinal win at the SCC tournament. That paved the way for the Bears’ first conference title since 2011.
The two arms got plenty of run support as the Kardinals struck for 11 hits and scored in every inning. Kenai took the lead off an error in the second and never looked back in topping Kodiak for the first time this season.
Kodiak starter Jon Flerchinger struggled to find the zone, walking seven and allowing four runs in 2 ⅔ innings.
Reliever Hunter Williams avoided further damage in the third by picking off a runner at second base before throwing a pitch.
Williams was pulled in the fifth after 30 pitches. The floodgates opened from there as Kenai struck for eight hits and seven runs in the final 2 ⅔ innings.
Kodiak got singles from Tyler Christiansen in the first, Jeremy Mahle in the second and Dimitri Katelnikoff in the fourth. That was it.
Alex Holland led off the bottom of the first with a walk, swiped second and third and scored on a passed ball. That tied the game at 1.
Owen Whicker led Kenai’s 11-hit attack with three singles from the leadoff spot. Gabe Joanis ripped a double and drove in three, while Chamberlain had two singles, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kenai will be making its first appearance in the DII championship game, while Soldotna is the defending state champion.
Results
Friday
Consolation
Palmer 12, Houston 9
Petersburg 12, Monroe 4
Semifinals
Kenai 14, Kodiak 1
Soldotna 8, North Pole 3
Saturday
Fourth/sixth-place - Palmer vs. Petersburg, 10 a.m.
Third/fifth-place - Kodiak vs. North Pole, 12:30 p.m.
Championship - Kenai vs. Soldotna, 3 p.m.
