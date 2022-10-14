If there were a theme song for the 2022 edition of the Kodiak High School wrestling team, it would be John Sebastian’s 1976 hit “Welcome Back.”
Veteran Kodiak coach Junior Valladolid is welcoming back a handful of wrestlers who are returning after several years away from the mat room.
That is fantastic news for a program that will be without star Olivia Troxell for the first time in four seasons. Troxell — now a freshman at Southern Oregon University — was the face of the team as she finished her hall-of-fame career with a 76-14 record and four podium finishes at the girls state tournament. She went 19-1 in her final season en route to placing second at state, the Bears’ only wrestler that scored points at the big dance.
Valladolid said his squad, which features seven seniors, will have to “rise as one” to fill the void left by the graduated Troxell.
“There are a lot of new faces back, so I don’t know what to expect right now,” Valladolid said.
Returning to the program after being off the mat for at least one season are some heavy hitters like seniors Sawyer Stevens, Wyatt Buck and Hannah Finley, a two-time state placer. Add in past state qualifiers Jonah Stewart, Ram Caballa, Samuel Lopez, Garritt Roberts, Kaswell Chambers and Megan Cornett and Kodiak is primed to record its best finish at the Northern Lights Conference in the past few seasons. Kodiak’s boys and girls were both fifth last fall.
“The energy is very positive in this room,” Valladolid said. “It is hard not to smile when the kids are having so much fun working. … They are here working and learning from each other. The energy is the biggest change, I think.”
Valladolid pointed out that this senior group won a big tournament in middle school, beating powers Colony, Wasilla and Teeland. That was big time, but it came with expectations at the next level that have yet to materialize. That could change in the next few months.
“This group grew up and started together. They really did compete consistently through the years. A lot of them played football and wrestled together,” Valladolid said. “They got into high school and tried new things. Now we are going full circle, and they are coming back.”
Valladolid is excited to have Buck and Stevens back in the room. Stevens was on the way to the state tournament as a freshman, but a broken hand ended his season. He hasn’t wrestled since then. Buck last wrestled as an eighth grader.
“Wyatt and Sawyer bring this energy that is kind of contagious where they do want to challenge each other, and they do it in a healthy way,” Valladolid said. “They like to get after it, and they don’t have an ego where, if they get taken down, they are not going to pout or want a different partner.”
Kodiak opens with a roster of 19, but Valladolid expects that number to expand with athletes from sports that have ended or about to end joining the squad. The wrestlers are spread out among the weight classes.
“This is the first time in a while that I don’t have all my tough kids in one weight class,” Valladolid said.
When the athletes appear in a home match this season is still in flux. Valladolid is hoping to be at home either Nov. 4-5 or Nov. 11-12.
“If we can’t get anything solidified here shortly, I’m going to have to schedule an (off-island) competition because I don’t want those two weeks off and go into Lancer (Smith Invitational). … That would hurt our momentum and morale,” Valladolid said.
Kodiak travels to the Houston Altercation (today and Saturday), Nikiski (Oct. 28-29), Lancer Smith in Palmer (Nov. 18-19), John Tobin Invitational in North Pole (Dec. 2-3), the Northern Lights Conference Championships (Dec. 9-10) and the Division I State Championships in Anchorage (Dec. 16-17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.