An untimely injury has Micah Fields exchanging his running shoes for a shot put at this weekend’s Division I state track and field championships.
An ankle injury will keep Fields — Kodiak’s senior star distance runner — from challenging for a podium finish in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. Along with scratching both those events, he will also not be helping the 3,200 relay team in their title defense bid. Instead, he will be teaming with Alejandro Sorto in unified shot put.
As good as a runner that Fields is, he secretly loves the shot put.
“There is something primal about chucking a piece of metal as far as you can,” Fields said. “I wish I was better at it, but I have a lot of enjoyment and admiration for people who are good at it.”
Fields’ final track and field season never really took flight. Even though he posted the eighth-fastest 3,200 time in the state (9:57.91) and the 11th quickest 1,600 time (4:38.55), an ankle injury that popped up midseason has kept him from getting close to his personal-best times that he set as a junior.
After not being able to run for over a month, Fields returned to compete at the Region III Championships and, despite running through pain, qualified for the state meet in the 1,600 and 3,200.
“This ankle injury came on pretty suddenly. We treated it pretty aggressively and we just didn’t have enough time,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said.
Fields shut it down following a trip to the doctor earlier this week. He was in a walking boot at Tuesday’s practice, cheering on Kodiak’s other state athletes.
“I took yesterday (Monday) off to relax and reflect on how good of an experience it has been to run for Kodiak High School and what a great team this has been to be a part of,” Fields said.
Last season, while dealing with a stress fracture in the opposite ankle, Fields was second at state in the 3,200 and anchored Kodiak’s state-winning 3,200-meter relay — a moment that he said he would never forget.
Fields also highlighted the positive attitude that the team has embraced after post COVID.
“Everyone is happy to be here and happy to be doing what they love. I would like to think that I had an impact on that,” he said.
Fields’ running career isn’t over. He will be competing in cross country and track at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. But until then, he will be Kodiak’s biggest fan at state meet that starts today in Anchorage.
“I’ll be the biggest cheerleader for every race,” he said. “I’m very excited to watch all those events.”
DEFENDING CHAMPS
Orion Harper and the boys 3,200 relay team will be aiming to defend state titles from a year ago. Neither will be easy.
Harper has a loaded shot put field to hurdle. His season-best mark of 50-feet, 1-inch ranks fourth in the state behind Soldotna’s Dylan Dahlgren (53-10), Bartlett’s Shaistin Naufahu Gaspar (53-1.25) and Wasilla’s Eric Kolomeychuk.
But don’t count Harper out. Last season, he surprised everybody by popping off a winning toss of 50-8.5 — a three-foot personal-best.
“It is a really impressive lineup of competitors this year. Everyone rises to the occasion when that happens, and we are hoping Orion can be in the mix as well,” Mortenson said.
Aron Bautista and Mycus Fernandez will also challenge for podium finishes in the shot put.
The 3,200 relay team will be challenged by Region III champion Colony and Cook Inlet Conference champion Dimond. Miles Grimes, Nick Hecth, Elias Litzow and Bengt Anderson make-up Kodiak’s foursome in an event the Bears take great pride in.
“The privilege of being named to that relay team when you are a Kodiak track athlete is unspoken, but everybody is aware of it,” Mortenson said. “It is exciting to be bringing a strong team.”
Anderson — the only returning member from last year’s title team — is also running the 1,600 and 3,200.
STATE BOOKMARKS
The beginning and end of Max Jensen’s senior year have been incredible. He was part of the Kodiak boys swimming and diving state championship team during the fall. This spring, he joined track for the first time and is headed to the state meet in the 110 hurdles.
“I don’t really want to graduate. It feels like things are just getting started,” Jensen said. “I didn’t see myself getting this far.”
Jensen said he tried running track as a sophomore, but COVID delayed his first season. He has made up for lost time.
“When he came out, those first couple of weeks of practice we knew immediately that his potential was high,” Mortenson said.
The coach noted Jensen is built for the high hurdles. With his long limbs, he has the same physical makeup as former Kodiak hurdle state champion Karsten Schick.
“It became apparent that the 110 hurdles was the sweet spot for somebody that has one season to figure out how well they could do,” Mortenson said.
Jensen placed sixth at the Region III Championships with a time of 18.56 — two seconds faster than his first time of the season — that qualified him for the state meet.
“I’ve always been a jumper,” Jensen said. “When I was a kid, I was always hurdling over the couches.”
GIRLS
Kodiak’s girls team will be represented at state by Marielle Mangrobang, Jisselle Blanco and Ayla Baker.
The senior Mangrobang — in her third state appearance — will be competing in the 100 hurdles as the Region III champion.
“She is primed and ready to go,” Mortenson said. “It will be interesting to see how the state hurdle race plays out, it is always full of parity.”
Baker — a long-distance specialist — found her niche in track’s hardest race and qualified in the 400. Mortenson said her freshman runner fell in love with the one-lap sprint.
“She is a gutsy runner and proved that in cross country when she did great with very little 5K experience of any kind,” Mortenson said. “She knows how to run tough. It is no surprise that she can do well in a gutsy race. I was a little surprised that this is the race she made it in, but excited for her since it is her favorite.”
The sophomore Blanco is competing in the 300 hurdles. She would have qualified in the 100 hurdles but was disqualified in the region final.
“She is not the favorite that she would have been in the 100 hurdles, but she is a really tough athlete, and going into the meet knowing that the 300 hurdles is the race she is going to be in, anything could happen,” Mortenson said.
