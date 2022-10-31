Volleyball

MALCOLM BENNETT/Kodiak High School

Kodiak’s Kristen Carstens receives a service during a high school volleyball match against Colony earlier this season at Kodiak High School. 

A day after falling to Soldotna with all-conference senior Kristen Carstens sidelined with an injury, Kodiak rebounded in a big way. 

With Carstens back in the rotation, Kodiak rolled past Soldotna 22-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22 to close out the Northern Lights Conference regular season Saturday in Soldotna. 

