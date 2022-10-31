A day after falling to Soldotna with all-conference senior Kristen Carstens sidelined with an injury, Kodiak rebounded in a big way.
With Carstens back in the rotation, Kodiak rolled past Soldotna 22-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22 to close out the Northern Lights Conference regular season Saturday in Soldotna.
The Stars took Friday’s match 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26.
Kodiak heads to Thursday’s NLC Championships in Wasilla with a 3-5 conference record, 3-7 in best-of-5 matches.
Sitting out Friday’s opener with a thumb injury, Carstens — with a taped left hand — returned to the court. She paced Kodiak, nearly recording a triple-double with 15 kills, 11 digs and nine blocks (four solo).
Jisselle Blanco contributed nine kills and 12 digs. Amirah Oskolkoff chipped in six kills.
Avie Arevalo led Kodiak with 39 digs, while Brittney Llorente had 10 digs and a team-high five aces.
Alliah Baisa dished out 25 assists.
Kodiak dropped the initial set, then reeled off three straight victories. The Bears were down 19-17 in the fourth set before finishing the match outscoring Soldotna (2-6 conference) 8-3.
In Friday’s match, Blanco powered Kodiak’s offense with 11 kills and 13 digs. Oskolkoff tallied nine kills.
Llorente had 29 digs, while Baisa had 18 assists and 16 digs. Darlene Luzano had eight blocks (three solo).
Kodiak was also playing without starting middle blocker Serenity Bushell, who was unwell and did not travel.
Kodiak coach Amy Willis said Jasmin Samson and Abigail Pruitt swung up from the junior varsity and did an excellent job filling in.
The bracket for the NLC tournament will be released today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.