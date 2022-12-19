Following frequent travel delays, Kodiak’s girls opened the basketball season a day late.
Even though the Bears dropped all three games at the Coastal Holiday Showdown, they were happy to have made it to Sitka.
Kodiak’s boys and girls basketball teams left The Rock Wednesday morning. Due to inclement weather in the Southeast, the boys returned to Kodiak, while the girls opted to trek on.
After waiting out a lengthy delay in Ketchikan, the girls arrived in Sitka Thursday evening.
Kodiak fell in Friday’s opener 46-26 to Nikiski. On Saturday, the Bears lost to Thunder Mountain 69-39 and Sitka 59-27.
In Friday’s game, junior Jiselle Blanco pumped in a career-high 11 points, while senior Hannah Nero dropped a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
In the final period, Nikiski put the game away by outscoring Kodiak 12-0.
Kodiak’s Avie Arevalo caught fire in Saturday’s games.
The senior guard poured in a career-high 17 points against Thunder Mountain and 14 points against Sitka.
Nero added nine points — all via 3-pointers — against Thunder Mountain.
Kodiak is hosting an alumni game Friday. The girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m.
BULLDOGS 46,
BEARS 26
Nikiski 8 17 13 12 — 46
Kodiak 6 9 13 0 — 26
Nikiski (46) — Burman 0 0-0 0, Stock 1 1-2 3, White 4 3-3 11, Grienier 1 2-4 4, Nelson 4 0-0 10, Abel 1 4-4 6, Stynsberg 5 0-0 10, Weeks 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 10-17 46.
Kodiak (26) — Arevalo 2 4-5 — 8, Sanchez 0 0-2 0, Blanco 5 0-0 11, Holland 1 0-0 2, Nero 2 0-2 6, Fangonilo 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Arbues 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 5-11 26.
3-point goals — Nikiski 2 (Nelson); Kodiak 3 (Nero 2, Blanco). Fouls — Nikiski 12, Kodiak 18. Fouled out — Arevalo, Holland.
FALCONS 69, BEARS 39
Thunder Mt. 13 15 22 19 — 69
Kodiak 11 6 11 11 — 39
Thunder Mt. (69) — Lockhart 2 0-0 6, Gates 4 1-2 9, J. Caradong 5 0-0 10, M. Caradang 1 0-0 2, Woodbury 0 0-0 0, K. Baxter 4 4-8 12, C. Baxter 12 2-3 26, Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 7-13 39.
Kodiak (39) — Arevalo 6 5-6 17, Sanchez 0-0 0, Blanco 2 1-2 5, Holland 0 1-2 1, Nero 3 0-0 9, Fangonilo 0 0-1 0, Eriquez 0 0-0 0, Arbuez 2 1-2 7. Totals: 13 8-13 39.
3-point goals — Thunder Mt. 2 (Lockhart); Kodiak 5 (Nero 3, Arbuez 2). Fouls —Thunder Mt. 15, Kodiak 16. Fouled out — Enriquez.
WOLVES 59, BEARS 27
Kodiak 6 7 3 11 — 27
Sitka 17 12 15 16 — 59
Kodiak (27) — Arevalo 5 3-5 14, Sanchez 1 1-1 3, Blanco 1 1-2 3, Holland 2 0-0 5, Nero 0 0-0 0, Fangonilo 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 1 0-0 2, Arbuez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-8 27.
Sitka (59) — N. Nelson 6 0-0 14, Olney-Miller 0 0-0 0, Denlanger 2 0-0 4, Mayville 1 0-0 3, Tucker 2 3-3 9, Winger 0 0-0 0, H. Nelson 0 0-0 0, Goldsberry 4 1-3 9, A. Winger 2 0-0 4, E. Brady 2 0-0 4, A. Brady 5 1-2 12. Totals: 24 5-8 59.
3-point goals — Kodiak 2 (Arevalo, Holland); Sitka 6 (N. Nelson 4, Mayville, E. Brady). Fouls — Kodiak 12, Sitka 12.
