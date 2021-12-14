Kordell Pillans’ college football career came to an end on Friday.
Pillans and the University of Montana fell to James Madison, 28-6, in the FCS quarterfinals in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Pillans, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt offensive guard, played two seasons for Montana.
Montana lost starting quarterback Cam Humphrey and star receiver Samuel Akem in the first half against James Madison. As a result, the offense struggled to score against the No. 3 team in the country, netting only 302 yards of total offense.
No. 6 Montana finished with a 10-3 record.
In Pillans’ first year at Montana, the Grizzlies lost to Weber State in the 2019 quarterfinals.
The last time the Grizzlies made it this deep in the playoffs in consecutive seasons came in the final two years of Bobby Hauck’s first stint as coach in 2008 and 2009.
“I think we’re back. We’re back in the stands and on the field, and it’s pretty cool,” Hauck told the school’s athletic website. “It’s a special place, and we just ended our season half an hour ago and frankly I can’t wait to see everybody next September to tell you the truth. I’m energized, I’m excited for the future and I’m excited for next year, because I love what’s going on in our program.”
Pillans, a 2016 graduate of Kodiak High School, signed with Mesa Community College out of high school. The big man played two seasons at Mesa before transferring to Montana.
Pillans was a star football player and trackster for Kodiak. In 2016, he was named the male athlete of the state track and field meet after winning the shot put and discus. He owns the shot put school record (55 feet, 7.25 inches) and is second in the discus (162-00).
