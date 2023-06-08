On Saturday, Hunter Williams and Malakai Olson were on the diamond in Wasilla, leading Kodiak to a third-place finish at the Division II State Baseball Championships.
A few days later, the Kodiak kids were manning the field for the American Legion Kenai Post 20 Twins.
Williams and Olson bookended Kenai’s lineup in the Twins’ season-opening 16-3 thumping of Dimond 21 Tuesday in Anchorage.
Williams went 3 for 5 from the leadoff spot with three runs scored and two RBIs.
The center fielder singled in the second and seventh and laced a triple in the fourth, scoring Olson, who started the frame with a walk.
Playing second base and hitting ninth, Olson got things started for the top of the order by walking three times.
Williams and Olson were part of last year’s Kenai team that tied for third at the state tournament.
Kodiak’s Jace Crall is joining them this season. Crall spent three seasons playing for Kodiak High School before graduating from Wasilla High School in 2022. He played for Wasillla Post 35 last summer.
Coming off the bench in Tuesday’s win, Crall went 1 for 1 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
Kenai walked away with Tuesday’s league win, building a 7-0 lead after the top of the fourth. The Twins pulled away with a nine-run seventh inning.
Williams, Crall and Olson were part of Kodiak Post 17’s last Legion team in 2019, while Williams and Crall were on the Bears’ 2018 team that upset top-ranked Juneau in the state tournament.
Kodiak players suiting up for the Twins is not unusual. Players are allowed to play for the Twins when the island doesn’t field a team.
In 2012, Kodiak pitcher Brandon Mahle helped lead Kenai to an American Legion state title.
Mahle was named to the all-state team a year later for posting 1.89 ERA.
Williams struggled in his first mound appearance for the Twins this season in a 10-0 league loss to Service — the high school Division I state runner-up.
Williams gave up eight runs — seven earned — on seven hits in two innings. He walked four and struck out none on 58 pitches.
Williams last appeared on the bump on Saturday in Kodiak’s 8-6 victory over Palmer that clinched third place at the Division II State Championships.
In that game, Williams allowed only two hits over six innings while fanning 10.
At the dish against Service, Williams and Olson went a combined 0 for 5.
Service took the nonleague nightcap 8-0.
From the leadoff spot, Crall went 0 for 2 with a walk.
Olson absorbed the loss, giving up three runs on four hits in three innings while striking out four and walking one.
Kenai (2-0 league, 2-1 overall) hosts South Anchorage on Saturday and West on Sunday in league/nonleague doubleheaders.
