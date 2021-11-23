City League
Basketball
Nov. 18
F/V Emily Rose 79, VooDoo Mob EP 70
F/V Emily Rose (79) — Corey Gronn 19, Zachary Keplinger 19, Jaron Steele 18, Jemuel Mangalus 18, Brian Blondin 4, Matt Holmstrom 1.
VooDoo Mob EP (70) — Peter Inthavong 17, Chad Pascua 14, Roldan Roldan 11, Lexxan Data 9, Kenneth Rodriguez 7, Macrtney Pronuevo 6, Julius Castro 6.
AZKAL 81, AG Destroyers 73
AZKAL (81) — Louis Rocheleau 27, Jemuel Mangalus 16, Randy Dela Cruz 15, Albert Monge 12, Jonathan Sanchez 8, Alfie Agmata 3.
AG Destroyers (73) — Nathan Sterns 26, Darren Luzano 15, Kris Cunanan 11, Matt Amor 10, Scott DeTorres 8, David Lyle 3.
Nov. 21
Asian Groceries 80, AZKAL 70
Asian Groceries (80) — Adam Kilborn 20, Yung Kiely 20, Josh Obas 17, Sam Galindo 12, Chad Pascua 6, Mark Galindo 3, Arjay Fangonilo 2.
AZKAL (70) — Louis Rocheleau 30, Jemuel Mangalus 20, Eric Stoecker 13, Jon Sanchez 4, Randy Dela Cruz 3
VooDoo Mob EP 85, Tacos49 79
VooDoo Mob EP (85) — Peter Inthavong 24, Macartney Pronuevo 21, Lexxan Data 19, Keneth Rodriguez 7, Julius Castro 6, Daryl Villanueva 3, Xavier Ebreo 3, Virgilio Data 2.
Tacos49 – Kobe Mendones 19, Marck Abellera 17, Justin Doctolero 13, Eldon Macaraig 8, Louis Rocheleau 8, Darryl Recustodio 7, Ulysses Castro 5, Carlos Rosete 2.
F/V Emily Rose 82, Ohana 77
F/V Emily Rose (82) — Jemuel Mangalus 27, Corey Gronn 18, Brian Blondin 16, Kobe Mendones 10, Chad Pascua 6, Jaron Steele 5.
Ohana (77) — Lito Latonio 22, Igan Galindez 17, Eli Calderon 15, Isaiah Dela Cruz 13, Randy Dela Cruz 8, Nick Calderon 2.
Kolokoy’z 76, Silver Bay Seafood 70
Kolokoy’z (76) — Joseph Casabar 32, Aron Paguio 16, Keith Thomas 14, Mac Abellera 9, Deor Abellera 3, Roncy Capili 2.
Silver Bay Seafood (70) — Ernest Borromeo 20, Arnold Obillo 18, Aldrin Amoranto 16, Ulysses Castro 11, Benny Fangonilo 3, Amir Arevalo 2.
Kodiak Island Dart Association
Nov. 17
High tons — Adam Hinkley 140, Brian Sprout 140, Ina Malo 140, Delisa Michener 138 121, Jon Panamarioff 130, Alex Alvarado 125 (x2) 123, Thomas Rastopsoff 121 116, Andrew Block 120, Randy Bishop 120, Joelina Panamarioff 117, Mike Brady 105.
Tons — Randy Bishop (x2), Walt Davis (x2), Adam McCarthy, Brandy Warnecke, Chris Tuttle, Darrel Fox, David Johnson, Fred Fogle, Glen Largo, Lenny Heglin, Mike Kane, Paul Horn.
Weekly high out — Lenny Heglin, 55.
Other — Walt Davis double bull out.
