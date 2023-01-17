City League Basketball
Jan. 12
AG Destroyers 106, Squad 83
AG Destroyers (106) — Frankie Marcelo 32, Lito Latonio 25, Jemuel Mangalus 14, Juwan Abad 14, Matt Delgado 6, Darryl Villanueva 5, Scott DeTorres 4, Rodney Recustudio 3, Jason Hernandez 2, Myrguel Obas 1
Squad (83) — Shawn Case 39, Justin Doctolero 24, Mark Galindo 6, Cyron Capili 6, Keith Thomas 4, Glenn Largo 2, Dylan Freeman 2
Family Pride 88, Ohana 82
Family Pride (88) — Josiah Jungsten 23, Elmar Barroga 15, Mason Mullen 15, Marko Patitucci 11, Jairom Barnett 11, Donovan Vinberg 10, jet Vinberg 3
Ohana (82) — Randy Dela Cruz 32, Chris Nocon 21, Paul Kewan 16, TJ Agmata 6, Jeff Miranda 6, Nick Calderon 1
Jan. 15
Scoops 64, Warriors 31
Scoops (64) — Kerri Zelenak 22, Lisa Marcelo 16, Betsy Lund 10, Marilia Moura 6, Natasha Kutchick 4, Caden Peterson Justin Vaughn 2.
Warriors (31) — Ariana Amodo 20, Cadence Null 8, Edmelien Quiambao 3.
Kolokoy’z 64, Splash Squad 53
Kolokoy’z (64) — Darryl Recustodio 22, Carlos Rosete 14, Marck Abellera 8, Kobe Mendones 7, Keith Thomas 7, Virgilio Data 4, Destin White 2.
Splash Squad (53) — Devin Abernathy 18, Kyler Morales 9, Ashley Hiner 8, Charles Russel 5, Andrew Chevalier 4, Mark Greenfield 4, Brody Blackburn 3, Luke Milyard 2.
Smells Like Money 78, Hairmasters 69
Smells Like Money (78) — Cam Carleton 26, Devin Abernathy 25, Charlie Russel 12, Carlos Rosete 10, Heather Poulos 3, Destin White 2
Hairmasters (69) — James Ladaga 22, Juwan Abad 11, Jeff Miranda 11, Eldon Macaraig 10, Darryl Villanueva 9, Bryan Knagin 6
St. Herman’s 69, Will’s Remodeling 63
St Herman’s (69) — Brandon Pavilla 39, Pawid Fisher 13, Bernie Stallard 8, Vasily William Fisher 8, John Lewis 1.
Will’s Remodeling (63) — Kristian Del Rosario 18, Raffy Fanganilo 16, Charles Gueverra 11, Virgilio Data 10, Jeff Garcia 6, Reynold Gueverra 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.