OK island sports fans, here is a trivia question: When was the last time the Kodiak boys won a game at the state basketball tournament?
To make it easier, let’s make this a multiple-choice question.
A. 2017
B. 2014
C. 2001
D. 2011
For those who picked C, congrats. It has been 21 years since the Kodiak boys last defeated an opponent at the 4A state basketball tournament.
Since topping East Anchorage in the 2001 state championship game — a classic that was elected to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame in the moments category — to cap a perfect season, the Bears have lost 16 in a row. All eight trips to the state tournament have resulted in early exits.
Kodiak gets a chance to end the drought when it takes on sixth-seeded South Anchorage at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the state tournament’s opening round at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
“Hopefully, we can change that Wednesday morning,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “It was in the back of my head today (Monday) when I was thinking about it.”
This year’s Bears team is different than in years past. Kodiak reeled off 10 straight victories to begin the season — the program’s best start since 2000-01 — and finished the season with a 19-3 record.
At the Northern Lights Conference Championships, the Bears overcame significant second-half deficits in their two games — nine and 14 points — to claim their first tournament title since 2014.
“I don’t think we play better from behind, but we don’t give up,” Shawn Case said. “We always know that we can score like that and turn our defense up to top notch where we can hold teams down pretty good.”
That type of play landed Kodiak the No. 3 seed for the state tournament, behind top-seeded East Anchorage (25-1) and No. 2 Dimond (20-6).
“The maturity level that these guys have here is a lot bigger than most teams that I have coached in the past,” said Anderson, who guided teams to state in 2011, 2014 and 2017. “They may not be as talented, but the level of play and IQ of these guys is tremendous.”
It helps to have three-year starters in seniors Jackson Krug, Frankie Marcelo and Shawn Case. All three showed up on the Northern Lights Conference postseason awards — Krug and Marcelo on the first team and Case on the second team.
“I’m super thrilled to be lucky enough to participate (at state) with my teammates,” Krug said. “They have been my childhood friends ever since I was in the third grade. It is pretty special.”
KODIAK’S OPPONENT
South Anchorage is a formidable opponent to draw in the opening round and is fresh off nearly upsetting East Anchorage in the Cook Inlet Conference championship game.
The Thunderbirds needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Daion Doughty to extend their three-year winning streak against Alaska opponents to 50 games with a 30-29 victory.
That’s right, both teams combined to score less than 60 points in a 32-minute game.
Wednesday’s early-morning battle has the makings of a defensive showdown, with South holding opponents to 44 points per game and Kodiak limiting the opposition to 42 points per game. Both teams score 54 points per contest.
“We are very similar. I think it is going to be a good matchup for us,” Anderson said.
Kodiak and South both played Service, Eagle River and Anchorage Christian during the regular season. All games ended with wins except for Kodiak’s overtime loss to Eagle River.
This will be the first time Kodiak and South will meet at the state tournament. The Wolverines hold a 4-3 edge in the all-time series, with the last game being played in 2012.
PATH TO STATE
Kodiak’s path to its first state tournament since 2017 can be traced back to the summer when most of the players logged 19 games on a two-week tour through Idaho and Washington.
The chemistry built down south spilled into the regular season. The Bears won their opening 10 games before getting beat by Colony on The Rock.
“We played some really great teams down there last summer that I think changed these guys’ feeling about the game — how they can compete at another level,” Anderson said.
Kodiak would only lose two more times — in overtime at Eagle River and at Wasilla. However, the Bears did need a pair of buzzer-beating 3-pointers from senior Shawn Case to defeat Wasilla and ACS.
The Bears clinched a state berth by beating Palmer 43-39 in a semifinal of the NLC tournament.
“We had one of the best seasons in a long time, but I told the team before the game that if we don’t win regions, let alone make it to state, it could get overlooked. People might not remember it,” Shawn Case said. “When we beat Palmer, we were really stoked and excited.”
The Bears used a suffocating half-court press that coach David Anderson dubbed “blitz D” to rack up 19 wins.
“These guys are ready and very confident going into the tournament,” Anderson said. “Anybody that even thinks about looking past us is going to find out a different story.”
STARTING FIVE
Four times this season Kodiak’s starters — seniors Krug, Shawn Case and Marcelo, and juniors John Ticman and Connor Case — have played the entire game.
That happened in Saturday’s NLC title bout.
“Those kids have carried us throughout the season, and they really carried us Saturday,” Anderson said. “What a great way to finish the regular season.”
The starters have accounted for the bulk of Kodiak’s offense, with Krug averaging 13.7 points per game, Shawn Case 10.5, Connor Case 8.6, Marcelo 7.7, and Ticman 6.5.
Shawn Case has connected on 43 of Kodiak’s 116 3-pointers, while Krug has made 36 long balls.
STAYING ON THE MAINLAND
Kodiak remained on the mainland instead of returning to The Rock after the NLC Championships. That’s partly because the 3A/4A state tournament is now a four-day event beginning. After playing Wednesday, all 4A teams will rest a day before resuming action on Friday.
“There was no use in flying back and taking the chance at getting stuck in Kodiak,” Anderson said. “The kids brought all their homework with them so they can do all their schoolwork online.”
The team is staying at a hotel in Anchorage and will be ready for its early-morning game.
“We are not used to playing in the morning, but we are going to give it our all,” Marcelo said.
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Don’t worry if you can’t get off of work or out of school to make the trip to Anchorage. There are two avenues to catch the game — online or on the radio.
The National Federation of High School Sports is broadcasting every game of the 3A and 4A boys and girls tournaments. It does come at the cost of $10.99 for a monthly subscription. That pass, however, gives you access to any NFHS broadcast, regardless of state.
Looking for a cheaper option? Local radio station KVOK will be broadcasting the game on 98.7 FM.
IF YOU GO
Heading to Anchorage to watch the game. Here is what you need to know. Admission for each session is $12 for adults and $7 for students (seventh through 12th grade). Elementary students and ages 65 and over are free. Semifinal prices jump to $15 for adults and $10 for students. A tournament pass — called the “Golden Ticket” – is $75 for adults ($80 online) and $45 for students ($50 online).
Tickets can be purchased at the Alaska Airlines Center or online at asaa365.com.
Parking is free at the venue.
REST OF THE FIELD
Rounding out the state field is No. 4 West Valley (24-0), No. 5 Colony (18-6), No. 6 South (20-6), No. 7 Palmer (13-13) and No. 8 Juneau (9-18).
Some might be wondering how an undefeated West Valley is seeded behind at-large Dimond?
This is how, and it is a little confusing.
Alaska Schools Activities Association determined the seeding by assigning teams .5 or one point based on head-to-head record, record against common state qualifiers, record against common opponents at all classifications, record against common state qualifiers at that classification and record against common opponents at that classification.
That same method was used to determine the two at-large berths that went to Dimond and Palmer — both third-place finishers at conference tournaments.
On Kodiak’s side of the bracket, Dimond plays Palmer at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Both teams were at-large selections to the state tournament. Kodiak has topped Palmer four times this season and did not play Dimond.
The semifinal is 7:45 p.m. Friday.
On the other side of the bracket, East plays Juneau-Douglas — the Southeast Conference champion — at 11 a.m. and West Valley — the Mid Alaska Conference champion — battles Colony at 6:15 p.m.
The winners play in a semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
The championship game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
BY THE NUMBERS
Record — 19-3
Points per game — 54
Points allowed per game — 42
Results
Beat Nome, 74-37
Beat Service, 45-32
Beat Palmer, 41-24
Beat Soldotna, 62-44
Beat Nikiski, 42-36
Beat Soldotna, 42-36
Beat Soldotna, 41-33
Beat Bethel, 63-23
Beat Bethel, 71-35
Beat Colony, 64-43
Lost to Colony 48-35
Beat Metlakatla, 53-42
Beat Metlakatla, 67-40
Beat Palmer, 49-40
Beat Palmer, 42-32
Lost to Eagle River, 81-77, OT
Beat Wasilla, 48-45, OT
Lost to Wasilla 70-47
Beat ACS, 45-42
Beat ACS, 64-52
Beat Palmer, 43-39
Beat Colony, 51-50
Individual
Points per game
Jackson Krug, 13.7
Shawn Case, 10.5
Connor Case, 8.6
Frankie Marcelo, 7.7
John Ticman, 6.5
Mason Mullan, 3.5
Brandon Dela Cruz, 2.2
Joren Valdez, 2
Lyndon Dela Cruz, 1.8
Kelly Ticman, 1.8
3-pointers
Shawn Case, 43
Jackson Krug, 36
Connor Case, 17
Jon Ticman, 12
State Tournament schedule
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. — No. 3 Kodiak vs. No. 6 South Anchorage (main gym)
11 a.m. — No. 1 East vs. No. 8 Juneau (aux gym)
6:15 p.m. — No. 4 West Valley vs. No. 6 Colony (aux gym)
7:45 p.m. — No. 2 Dimond vs. No. 7 Palmer (main gym)
Friday
12:30 p.m. — East/Juneau loser vs. West Valley/Colony loser (main gym)
12:30 p.m. — Kodiak/South loser vs. Dimond/Palmer loser (aux gym)
6:15 p.m. — East/Juneau winner vs. West Valley/Colony winner (main gym)
7:45 p.m. — Kodiak/South winner vs. Dimond/Palmer winner, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday
10:30 a.m. — Fourth-place game (Seawolf Sports Complex)
1:30 p.m. — Third-place game (1:30 p.m.)
7:30 p.m. — Championship game (main gym)
State teams
East — 25-1ª
Dimond — 20-6^
Kodiak — 19-3•
West Valley — 24-0•
Colony — 18-6
South — 20-6
Palmer — 13-13^
Juneau — 9-18•
• Conference champions
^ At-large selections
