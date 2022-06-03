By DEREK CLARKSTON
Kodiak couldn’t have started Friday’s semifinal game of the Division II State Baseball Championships against Petersburg any better.
In the bottom of the first, Christian Rockenbach — the Bears’ speedy No. 2 hitter not known for power — blasted the first home run of his career over the left-field fence to stake his team to an early 1-0.
It was precisely the shot of adrenaline Kodiak needed after an emotional walk-off 4-3 victory over Palmer in Thursday’s opening round.
Petersburg — the only member of the Southeast Conference — didn’t back down, though, from last year’s state runner-up. Despite coming to state with only one victory, the Vikings showed they were battle-tested after playing only Division I powers Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan and Thunder Mountain during the regular season.
Behind the pitching of hard-throwing Lathum Johnson, the Vikings hung tough in a see-saw game that featured two ties and three lead changes to prevail 5-4 at Wasilla High School.
Kieran Cabral’s run-scoring single in the top of the sixth broke the 4-all tie and pushed Petersburg to its first appearance in a state title game. The Vikings will play Soldotna — a 9-8 extra-inning walk-off winner over North Pole — in the 3 p.m. championship game.
Kodiak — a year after losing to Palmer in the championship game — will play for third at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against North Pole.
Johnson went the distance for Petersburg. He scattered eight hits and struck out nine. Still, Kodiak (10-12) was in line to get the victory after Hunter Williams — Thursday night’s hero — boomed a triple over the center fielder’s head in the fifth that scored Holland, who singled home a run earlier in the inning, to tie the game at 3. Williams raced home on the play when the second baseman bobbled the relay to give Kodiak a one-run lead.
The lead was short-lived.
Gage Massin led off the sixth with an infield single and advanced home on a stolen base and two pass balls to tie the game at 4. Owen Anderson then walked and, an out later, scored on Cabral’s single.
Kodiak didn’t go down quietly.
Nick Carver lined a one-out double — his second hit of the night — in the bottom of the sixth. However, he was stranded there as Johnson struck out the next batter and got Malakai Olson to pop up to the catcher.
In the bottom of the seventh, Rockenbach drew a two-out walk that brought Williams to the dish. The junior popped an 0-2 pitch up to shortstop to end the game.
Jon Flerchinger pitched well enough to win but was not helped by his defense that committed five errors that led to two runs. Petersburg also scored on a balk. Flerchinger pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief of starter Malakai Olson, who was pulled after 30 pitches. The tall right-hander struck out four, walked two, and scattered six hits.
Petersburg grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth, scoring on an error and a balk. The Vikings upped the margin to 3-1, plating another run on an error in the fifth.
RESULTS
Semifinals
Petersburg 5, Kodiak 4
Soldotna 9, North Pole 8, eight innings
Consolation
Monroe 19, Palmer 8
Grace Christian 11, Kenai 5
Saturday
Fourth-place game — Monroe vs. Grace, 10 a.m.
Third-place game — Kodiak vs. North Pole, 12:30 p.m.
Championship game — Soldotna vs. Petersburg, 3 p.m.
