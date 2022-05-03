Before the artificial turf was installed at Baranof Field in 2013, playing April high school baseball games on The Rock was nearly unheard of. Some years, Kodiak’s first home game wasn't played until mid-May.
On Tuesday — just three days into May — Kodiak played its ninth home game of the season.
The Bears closed out their monstrous season-opening homestand with a 13-2 nonconference loss to Palmer.
It was nice not to travel in April, but Kodiak head coach Jason Fox is looking forward to leaving the island.
He doesn’t have to wait long as the Bears play Southcentral Conference games at Kenai (Friday) and Homer (Saturday).
“Honestly, a road trip right now is going to be good for team chemistry, and not just do on-the-field baseball and just hang out a little bit,” Fox said.
During the opening homestand, Kodiak went 1-8 — 1-3 in conference. Most — if not all — of the games were played in less-than-ideal weather conditions.
Tuesday’s game was no different, as rain periodically fell during the three hours of play.
“It didn’t help us with the weather side of things, but it definitely helped us with getting a lot of reps here and getting comfy on our home field,” Fox said.
Kodiak is’t away for long. The Bears have four more home games on the schedule — May 10-11 against Houston and May 13-14 against Redington. Let’s hope the rain has washed away by then.
The home finale was like how the majority of the early-season games have gone for Kodiak. Again, the Bears competed early before giving up late-inning runs, this time 10 runs over the final four frames.
Starting pitcher Jon Flerchinger lulled Soldotna hitters to sleep with his methodical pace early on. The tall right-hander entered the fourth inning, only giving up two runs on three hits.
“He is slow-mo-robot speed when he is out there,” Fox said. “I did talk to him about his rhythm on the mound, but that seems to be the pace where he and his brain want to work. ... I think he has this mantra that he tells himself before every pitch.”
Flerchinger got two quick outs to begin the fourth, then gave up back-to-back run-scoring hits — a single to Landon Guggenmos and a triple to Chad Landon — and was removed after throwing 69 pitches.
Flerchinger finished with five strikeouts — three to end the first three innings in crucial spots with runners on base — and walked five.
“He has a pretty cool little change-up that he likes to throw that has different movement on it,” Fox said. “He kept a good-hitting team off-balance.”
Christian Rockenbach pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, striking out one and allowing seven hits. The 64 pitches marked the longest outing of the season for the senior lefty — a welcoming sight for Fox, who is searching for pitchers to back up Hunter Williams and Malakai Olsen.
“Once he got warmed up and settled down, he was throwing strikes. That is really promising,” Fox said. “He hasn’t thrown that much this year yet. He has thrown several bullpens and has gotten in a couple of games.”
Neither pitcher was helped out by their defense or offense.
Kodiak committed six errors on defense and gave up several outs by not securing foul ball pop-ups or misplaying fly balls to the outfield.
The Bears stranded 16 runners on base on offense, leaving the bases loaded in the first, third, and sixth innings. And then there was the fifth when the Bears loaded the bases with no outs and failed to score.
“We left a whole lot of base runners on base,” Fox said.
Williams had two of Kodiak’s six hits and drove in a run on a groundout in the fourth that cut Palmer’s lead to 6-2. The junior also scored the Bears’ first run of the game in the third.
Alex Holland, Nate Baker, Flerchinger and Malakai Olsen accounted for Kodiak’s other hits — all singles.
Palmer pounded out 12 hits — half of those from leadoff hitter Conner VanAusdal and Spencer Jacobs, who drove in three with singles in second, sixth and seventh.
Jacobs did it on the mound as well, allowing four hits in four innings while fanning four and walking four as the Moose won their fourth straight over Kodiak and upped their season record to 6-5.
Landon tossed three no-hit innings, struck out three and walked four to finish the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.