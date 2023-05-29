Kodiak is known for producing quality 3,200-meter relay teams.
This year’s version didn’t disappoint and raced into the boys’ record books with an epic performance at Saturday’s Division I State Track and Field Championships.
Bengt Anderson, Jacob Sarnowski, Miles Grimes and Elias Litzow placed second with a time of 8 minutes, 12.66 seconds, just .10 ticks from champion Dimond.
“It was a race to remember. ... Unfortunately, we ran the race of our lives, but it just wasn’t quite enough,” Mortenson said.
The 800 splits for the Kodiak runners were two to three seconds faster than they had turned all season.
It was that kind of race.
With state championship teams filling Kodiak’s trophy case, the Bears’ 3,200 relay top 10 list is one of the hardest to crack in the state.
Anderson, Sarnowski, Grimes and Litzow cracked that list, showing up at No. 10.
The top two teams in school history clocked under 8 minutes — 7:51.99 in 2015 (Michael Parnell, Levi Fried, Jack Hannah and Levi Thomet) and 7:56.34 in 2013 (Clayton Hannah, Fried, Cole Christiansen and Thomet).
The 2007 team of Jordan Foster, Lucas Fried, Trevor Dunbar and Cory Pena — third on the list — just missed breaking eight minutes by .43 seconds.
In comparison, Dimond’s winning time of 8:12.56 broke a school record.
Kodiak’s time would have won the past five state titles, including beating the Bears’ winning times in 2021 (8:30.17), 2018 (8:17.0) and 2017 (8:13.22).
It was fitting that Kodiak and Dimond went to the wire in track’s longest relay race. The two schools have combined to win the past 12 3,200 relay races at state, with Kodiak taking nine to Dimond’s three.
“It is becoming quite the storied rivalry,” Mortenson said.
Anderson, Sarnowski and Grimes built a lead for Litzow. His goal — to fend off Dimond’s Max Johnsen, an elite 800 runner capable of turning a sub 2-minute two-lapper.
Litzow did his best, but after Dimond fumbled the baton handoff, he was passed with 300 meters to the finish. Kodiak’s junior didn’t buckle.
“On the home stretch, Elias makes a pass to try to outsprint him, and it comes down to a lean,” Mortenson said. “It was an epic race.”
The day before, Litzow knocked 12 seconds off his best 3,200 time to finish fourth in 10:06.34.
The 3,200 relay was Saturday’s first event, which took a toll on Kodiak’s runners for the remainder of the meet.
‘They put it all on the line for that relay. It was hard to come back for that a couple hours of later.”
HURDLERS
Kodiak’s hurdlers had a tremendous regular season, and they carried that momentum into the state meet.
Manny Silva, Matthew Macapugay and Jisselle Blanco earned top 6 finishes in the Saturday hurdle finals at Palmer High School.
Junior Manny Silva paced the all-star trio with a third in the 300 hurdles, laying down a personal-best time of 41.32 seconds. He added a sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.91).
Junior Matthew Macapugay scored fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.83) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.64).
Junior Jisselle Blanco was sixth in the girls’ 300 hurdles (49.61), seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.22) and eighth in the triple jump (32 feet, .5 inches.).
As the only Kodiak girl in the meet, Blanco tallied three points to finish 16th in the team standings. The Kodiak boys finished 10th out of 18 teams with 25 points.
“It was a fun day for the hurdlers to really just show their skills. They stole the show for Saturday with their podium finishes,” Mortenson said. “It was fun to see the hard work show up.”
UNIFIED
Silva and Deegan Canavan were the runner-up finishers in the unified long jump competition.
Canavan jumped a personal-best 8-07.25, while Silva went 16-11.75.
Canavan also competed in the shot put with a toss of 15-02.5.
Kodiak results
Boys
Finals
800-meter run - 7. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:05.47.
1,600 - 11. Miles Grimes, 4:43.79; 15. Elias Litzow, 4:45.91.
3,200 - 4. Elias Litzow, 10:06.34.
110 hurdles - 4. Matthew Macapugay, 16.83; 6. Manny Silva, 16.91.
300 hurdles - 3. Manny Silva, 42.22; 8. Matthew Macapugay, 43.59.
3,200 relay - 2. Bengt Anderson, Jacob Sarnowski, Miles Grimes, Elias Litzow, 8:12.66.
Shot put - 11. Aron Bautista, 41-07; 12. Tino Timu, 41-03.
Discus - 13. Kent Maramba, 118-00.
Triple jump - 13. John Ticman, 38-07.
Prelims
400 - 10. Miles Grimes, 52.93.
800 - 4. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:04.51.
110 hurdles - 5. Manny Silva, 16.71; 7. Matthew Macapugay, 16.91.
300 hurdles - 2. Manny Silva, 42.22; 6. Matthew Macapugay, 43.59.
Girls
Finals
100 hurdles - 7. Jisselle Blanco, 17.22.
300 hurdles - 6. Jisselle Blanco, 49.61.
Triple jump - 8. Jisselle Blanco, 32-05.
Prelims
100 hurdles - 6. Jisselle Blanco, 17.34.
300 hurdles - 7. Jisselle Blanco, 50.17
