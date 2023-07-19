Joren Valdez and John Saliva staged epic 1-on-1 hardwood battles over the years. The 2022 graduates of Kodiak High School took the competition to an entirely new level last week in Las Vegas.
Valdez and Saliva competed in the same division at the United States Powerlifting Association National Competition. And it was Valdez who got the bragging rights, finishing second in the 18- and 19-year-old Junior Division 148-pound class. Saliva had a solid showing, placing third.
“I could both tell we take this sport really seriously,” said Valdez on Monday from California. “After the meet, we didn’t talk about it too much because we were just taking in the moment.”
Saliva enjoyed rekindling the competition against Valdez that started years ago at Kodiak Middle School.
“It was really fun competing against Joren because he’s been one of my best friends since the sixth grade,” Saliva wrote in a text message. “We grew up playing against each other all the time in basketball because we played the same position.”
Valdez squatted 451 pounds, bench pressed 264 pounds and deadlifted 551 pounds. His total of 1,266 was just shy of the first-place lifter from Maryland.
Saliva got the best of Valdez in the squat (462) and bench press (281 pounds) but was outdone in the deadlift (507 pounds). Saliva’s total was just 16 pounds shy of Valdez’s final number.
The two Kodiak lifters went into the meet thinking it would be a battle for first, but that mindset changed when they showed up in Vegas and saw the guy from Maryland had higher opening lifts than they did.
“That changed the whole game plan,” said Valdez, a student at El Camino College in Alondra Park, California. “He set the tone for everything, and we had to chase him.”
Valdez and Saliva didn’t head home without any first-place bling, though. Valdez won the deadlift-only competition for the 18-and 19-year-old and open divisions, while Saliva took first in the bench press-only competition.
“It was really cool to see hundreds of people who were all into powerlifting as much as I am. … The pressure felt really high knowing it was nationals,” Saliva wrote.
Valdez and Saliva got into the powerlifting circuit less than a year ago through Valdez’s brother Joel and Billy Alcaide, established lifters who have also competed at national meets. Joel coached Joren (2015 KHS graduate) and Alcaide (2016 KHS graduate) coached Saliva for this meet.
In a short amount of time in the sport, Joren already owns California state powerlifting records in the squat (462), deadlift (556) and overall (1,266) for his age group.
He said the deadlift is his favorite lift.
“Just being an athlete, I’ve had a strong base on my legs,” Joren said. “I remember basketball preseason, and whenever there would be workouts for coach (David) Anderson, I would always be one of the top to finish the workouts.”
For Saliva, nationals was his third meet, having already participated in meets in Soldotna and Fairbanks. He still lives in Kodiak and trains at Last Set Gym, owned by Valdez’s uncle. The two represented the gym at nationals, a meet they both had to qualify for.
“We wouldn’t be doing this without that gym,” Saliva wrote.
