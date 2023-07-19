Powerlifters

Courtesy of Billy Alcaide

Kodiak High School graduates Joren Valdez, left, and John Saliva at the United States Powerlifting Association National Competition last week in Las Vegas. 

Joren Valdez and John Saliva staged epic 1-on-1 hardwood battles over the years. The 2022 graduates of Kodiak High School took the competition to an entirely new level last week in Las Vegas. 

Valdez and Saliva competed in the same division at the United States Powerlifting Association National Competition. And it was Valdez who got the bragging rights, finishing second in the 18- and 19-year-old Junior Division 148-pound class. Saliva had a solid showing, placing third. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.