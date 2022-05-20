A trio of Kodiak athletes will be eyeing regional titles at the Region III Track and Field Championships that start today at Kenai High School.
Even though the boys and girls will most likely not challenge for team titles, Kodiak still has plenty of storylines during the two-day meet.
SHOT PUT
Defending Division I state champion Orion Harper has a challenging field to hurdle to win his first regional title.
Kodiak’s senior sits third in the region with a mark of 50 feet, 1 inch. Soldotna’s Dylan Dahlgren leads the region with a toss of 51-3, followed by Wasilla’s Eric Kolomeychuk with a distance of 50-2.5. Wasilla’s Payson White is just behind Harper at 48-5.
“Region III is especially strong in boys throwing this year,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “A lot of those top 10 contenders are going to be at this Region III meet.”
The winner will earn the trophy.
“It’s going to be a tough win,” the coach said.
Mortenson was quick to point out that Harper placed third at last year’s regional meet, then a week later won state with the best performance of his career.
“Region titles are nice, but our top performers are tracking for state,” she said.
Kodiak’s Aron Bautista and Mycus Fernandez will be shooting for a place on the podium. Bautista is ranked fifth (42-10) and Fernandez is sixth (42-10).
DISTANCE CREW
After resting during Kodiak’s final regular-season meet, senior Micah Fields will be back and looking to defend his regional crowns in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Fields will have to contend with Colony newcomer Matthew Rongitsch, who is ranked first in the 1,600 (4:33.26) and in the 3,200 (9:52.02). Fields is seeded second in the 3,200 (9:59.75) and third in the 1,600 (4:38.55).
Fields will not be running the 800 but could be featured in a pair of relays.
“We decided to only put him in two individual events this year,” Mortenson said. “With his ankle injury, we didn’t want to overdo it at regions. Again, the goal is state.”
Sophomore Bengt Anderson will compete in the three distance races. He is fourth in the 800 (2:06.15) and the 3,200 (10:14.37), and fifth in the 1,600 (4:45.18). He will also be a member of the defending 3,200 relay team.
“It’s feeling a little reminiscent of the cross country showdown on the distant side. It really is mostly Kodiak and mostly Colony,” Mortenson said.
Colony took the regional cross country title on The Rock, but Kodiak finished ahead of the Knights at the state meet.
Freshman Ayla Baker is close to placing in a few events. Mortenson hopes her young runner can pass a few competitors to land on the podium.
“She still is learning how to race the 3,200. Her ranking isn’t as high as it should be, but she didn’t get a lot of great opportunities to race it — both of the 3,200’s that we had at home were in really particularly bad weather.”
HURDLE HEADLINERS
Sophomore Jisselle Blanco will lead a strong contingent of Kodiak girl hurdlers into regions. The versatile star is seeded first in the 100 hurdles (17.37) and third in the 300 hurdles (51.55).
“She is looking sharp,” Mortenson said.
Marielle Mangrobang and Sara Scott — both state qualifiers from a year ago — will also be a present in the hurdle events. Mangrobang is seeded third in the 100 hurdles (17.64) and Scott is sixth (18.32).
SPRINT STAR
Junior Avie Arevalo has silently put together a solid season. The sprinter has put down a career-best 13.22 in the 100 this season, which places her second in the region and 12th in the state. Her top time last year was 13.89, which put her seventh at the regional meet.
“She works really hard and is a great quiet leader on the team,” Mortenson said. “It’s an example of discipline and hard work.”
TEAM OUTLOOK
Kodiak is taking 19 boys and 11 girls to the regional meet. That’s not a lot compared to what other schools are bringing.
“We have some good point scorers, but we still really struggle with having the numbers to compete,” Mortenson said.
The coach’s goal is to qualify as many athletes for the state meet as possible.
“I’m excited to see a lot of these athletes post their best performances of the season,” Mortenson said. “We absolutely focus our training on this moment. While we have had some excellent races, throws and jumps, we peak for this moment. And the weather is supposed to be fantastic.”
UNIFIED COMPONENT
For the first time in years, Kodiak has athletes competing in the unified portion of the Region III Championships. Sophomore athletes Arvin Arevalo and Aljenadro Sorto and senior unified partner Richmon Incognito are representing the Bears.
“We didn’t get it going until late April, but just in time,” Mortenson said. “It is pretty exciting.”
Kodiak’s Region III qualifiers
Boys
Bengt Anderson, Elmar Barroga, Aron Bautista, Sean Bruno, Mycus Fernandez, Micah Fields, Miles Grimes, Orion Harper, Joseph Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway, Nicholas Hecht, Max Jensen, Elias Litzow, Matthew Macapugay, Joshua Marquez, Gian Saliva, Jacob Sarnowski, Enrique Silva, Manuel Silva
Girls
Avie Arevalo, Ayla Baker, Jisselle Blanco, Serenity Bushell, Payton Callahan, Naomi Griffin, Abigail Harver, Marielle Mangrobang, Hannah McCarthy, Sara Scott, Tristan Webb
Unified
Richmon Incognito, Arvin Arevalo, Aljenadro Sorto
