Welcome to the 30-point club, Connor Case.
Kodiak’s 6-foot-2 shooter scored 30 points in Friday’s 79-64 loss to Wasilla. Out of the 30 points, 21 came from behind the 3-point line.
He heated up as the game went on, tallying two points in the first, nine in the second, eight in the third and 11 in the fourth.
“That was a lot of 3’s. He really got it going,” Wasilla head coach Steve Johnston said after the game. “He was big for them tonight.”
Case has hit double-digit scoring in seven of his past eight games. His previous high was 21, set a few games ago against Palmer.
He heads into this week’s games at ACS leading the team in points per game (12.5) and 3-pointers made (34). Case has connected on a triple in seven straight games.
“We have been trying to get him to stand up and let him know that he is the guy this year,” said Kodiak coach David Anderson after Case’s 30-point game. “There is nobody in front of him. This is his year. This is his team. Hopefully, by the region tournament, he is there.”
Case is the first Kodiak player to score 30 points since the 2017-18 season when Louis Rocheleau reached that mark three times, with a high of 31. The sharpshooter had four games of 30 points or more in his career, which also included making nine 3-pointers in a game twice.
Case has a long way to go to catch the four-game stretch that Augie Caguing had during the 2016-17 season when he scored 128 points and made 27 3-pointers. That included games of 37 and 39 points.
NLC ROUNDUP
BOYS
Colony (16-4 overall, 9-0 NLC) — With victories over Palmer (76-39) and Soldotna (73-43 and 65-53), Colony moved a win away from a perfect conference regular-season and solidifying the top seed for the regional tournament. The Knights take a 12-game winning streak into a monster week where they will face 19-1 West Valley and 17-2 East Anchorage.
Up next: West Valley (Thursday) and East Anchorage (Saturday).
Wasilla (10-6, 6-1) — With a pair of 70-point showings in victories against Kodiak, Wasilla has now eclipsed that mark nine times this season. In the series opener, the Warriors drained 14 3-pointers, which coach Steve Henderson said was not a season-high.
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday), Lathrop (Thursday), West Valley (Friday) and Bartlett (Saturday).
Kodiak (8-9, 3-5) — Over the weekend, the Bears showed glimpses that it could compete with Wasilla and make a run at defending their NLC crown. The hometown boys, though, couldn’t put a complete effort together in dropping two games to the Warriors.
Up next: ACS (Friday and Saturday).
ACS (10-9, 3-3) — ACS was idle last week.
Up next: Kodiak (Friday and Saturday).
Soldotna (5-14, 1-7) — After taking a two-week break from NLC play, the Stars returned to action with a pair of losses to Colony (73-43 and 65-53).
Up next: Palmer (Friday) and Seward (Saturday).
Palmer (1-19, 0-6) — Palmer’s trip to the Capital City resulted in losses to Thunder Mountain (61-38) and Juneau (75-46).
Up next: Wasilla (late Tuesday) and Soldotna (Friday).
GIRLS
ACS (16-2, 5-0) — ACS did not play last week.
Up next: Kodiak (Friday and Saturday).
Colony (15-5, 7-2) — Colony cruised to two victories over Soldotna (59-28 and 57-37) and a win against Palmer (77-32) last week.
Up next: West Valley (Thursday).
Wasilla (16-2, 5-2) — Wasilla ran its winning streak to four games with two victories over Kodiak (60-12 and 56-12) last week.
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday), Lathrop (Thursday), West Valley (Friday) and Bartlett (Saturday).
Soldotna (8-13, 2-5) — Soldotna’s losing skid ballooned to four games with two losses to Colony last week.
Up next: Palmer (Friday) and Seward (Saturday).
Palmer (3-16, 1-5) — Palmer dropped a conference game to Colony (77-32) and a nonconference affair to Chugiak (53-47).
Up next: Wasilla (late Tuesday) and Soldotna (Friday).
Kodiak (2-11, 1-7) — The Bears earned their second win of the season last week, edging Eagle River (35-34). That was followed with two losses at conference power Wasilla.
Up next: ACS (Friday and Saturday).
