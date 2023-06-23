Hut, hut, hike.
Youth football on The Rock is back.
The Kodiak Youth Football League is in motion and slated to begin practices in four weeks.
Kodiak High School assistant football coach Rich Gonzalez created the league.
“We are looking pretty good,” Gonzalez said. “We have enough teams for both flag and tackle.”
The need for a feeder program for the high school was created when the two-decade-old Kodiak Football League dissolved in 2021 because of a decline in volunteers and participation.
When Gonzalez — a member of the Coast Guard — was transferred back to the Emerald Isle in 2021, he became aware of the football vacancy.
He has done something about that. He started organizing a new league at the beginning of 2023.
The response has been great. As of Wednesday afternoon, 26 youth have signed up to play tackle football for sixth-through eighth-graders and 23 for flag football for third-through fifth-graders.
“We are hoping to get as many as possible, especially for tackle,” Gonzalez said. “If we can do at least three or four teams of 11 each, that would be the perfect scenario. If we need to scale it back to six-man football, at least we are still teaching fundamentals and getting actual tackling to teach the proper techniques.”
Flag will be seven-man football.
How will six-man football work? Gonzalez said there would be no guards or tackles on the line and restrictions for blitzing on defense.
“It would be more for the skill players than anything else,” he said.
Gonzalez has been impressed with the outpouring of support, with 18 local businesses and Coast Guard organizations helping fund the league.
“If it wasn’t for the sponsorships, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” he said. “That sounds like a company line, but that is the truth.”
The funding is going towards purchasing equipment — 30 new helmets and jerseys.
Gonzalez said the Kodiak Football League donated at least $100,000 worth of equipment in the form of pads, pants and helmets.
“That was a huge help,” he said.
In addition to football, a cheerleading component is part of the new league. So far, eight youths have signed up to be cheerleaders. The squad can take up to 30 kids.
Gonzalez coached in the Kodiak Football League on an early tour. He was looking forward to rejoining the league when he returned in 2021. Instead, he joined the high school coaching staff for the 2022 season as an offensive coordinator.
“I love working with the kids and love seeing them come out in their uniforms with pride in their faces,” said Gonzalez in a previous interview with the KDM. “Coaching at the high school level and seeing the amount of people showing up in the crowd tells me we need youth football to come back here.”
The KFL had a long run in Kodiak. The league started in 1999, and the high school program was formed three years later. Many original KFL players helped Kodiak High advance to the small-school state championship game from 2006 to 2008.
KFL started to lose traction in the community several years before folding. In the KFL’s final season of play in 2019, about 80 players were on five rosters — two Grizzly (middle school) and three Cubs (elementary school) teams. That’s a far cry from a decade ago when there were double the number of teams.
After the KFL folded, the city of Kodiak Parks and Recreation Department created a flag football league. Flag football created a need, but tackle football was needed to develop players for the high school program.
“We want to have a feeder program into the high school,” said Gonzalez in a February interview with the KDM. “It is really tough coaching at the high school level and having to start at the basics with some of the players because they have never stepped on a football field.”
Practices will begin on July 17, with games kicking off on Aug. 19. Gonzalez said all games would be played on Saturdays at Joe Floyd Track and Field through Sept. 23. Each team will get six games.
Players can register for the Kodiak Youth Football League at the Teen Center. The league will have a table at Safeway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday to field questions and recruit players and volunteers.
“Coaches is where I am struggling the most at,” Gonzalez said.
