Even though Carly Glover wasn’t on the ice in the championship game of the ACHA Division I Women’s Hockey National Championship game, she inspired her Liberty University teammates.
After sustaining a knee injury in Liberty’s 5-4 semifinal victory over Adrian College, Glover cheered from the bench as the top-ranked Flames won their fifth straight national championships by beating No. 3 Minot State 3-2 Monday at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts.
“We realized that we all had to work together if we wanted to pull this off, and that’s what we did,” sophomore defenseman Madison Glynn told the school’s website.
“It definitely was an amazing team effort. Everybody pulled together. Everybody did everything they could. We put bodies on the line. I mean Carly Glover was out, but she did everything in her power while she was still on the ice to be there for the team, and even off the ice she was being a motivator.”
Glover went down in the third period of Sunday’s come-from-behind victory over Minot State, keeping Liberty’s national title hopes alive.
The 2020 graduate of Kodiak High School said she was injured on a “funky hit” where a Minot player was skating backward when she received the puck.
“I went to try and get it, but I ran into her, and her butt hit the outside of my knee, and it collapsed inwardly.”
Glover — a junior forward — watched the championship game from a wheelchair. She hopes the injury will not keep her off the ice for next season.
“It’s hard not getting to put in the work like the girls did in that game,” Glover said. “It was a hard-fought game, and I’m so happy the girls won. They deserve it.”
Liberty (26-2-1) is the first team at any ACHA level to win five championships in a row, surpassing Penn State’s Division I men (1998-2003) and Life University’s Division II men (1997-2002), who both won five titles over six seasons.
Glover played a pivotal role in Liberty’s season. She scored 27 points (13 goals and 14 assists) — six points more than she had last season, her first with Liberty. She spent her freshman campaign playing for NCAA Division I Merrimack University.
“I think focusing on the details and having fun led to my success and the team’s success this season,” Glover said.
Miles Dunbar is not slowing down with age.
The 2007 graduate of Kodiak High School nearly set a new 1,500-meter run personal best at last weekend’s Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona.
Running unattached, Dunbar clocked a time of 3 minutes, 56.38 seconds — a tick slower than his personal-best time that he set while running for Chico State University over a decade ago.
Dunbar — a member of Kodiak’s 2006 cross country state championship team — placed 16th in a field of 52 runners. The winner — Colin Sahlman of Northern Arizona — won in 3:47.26.
Jimmy Eggemeyer — one of Kodiak’s all-time greatest wrestlers — was recently named head coach of Team Alaska.
Eggemeyer started helping Team Alaska in 2020. He accepted a coaching position at Lincoln College in Illinois a year later. This past season, he was Quincy University in Illinois’s men’s and women’s head coach.
Eggemeyer had a hall-of-fame prep career, going 141-11 in four years. He claimed two state titles and was an All-American his senior year. That landed him a scholarship to Division I Wyoming, where he spent a redshirt season there before transferring to Southern Oregon. He won an NAIA national title in 2013, joining Dan Carstens as the only Kodiak alums to accomplish that feat.
