Courtesy of John Glover

Liberty University’s Carly Glover celebrates in the American Collegiate Hockey Association tournament in March 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Even though Carly Glover wasn’t on the ice in the championship game of the ACHA Division I Women’s Hockey National Championship game, she inspired her Liberty University teammates. 

After sustaining a knee injury in Liberty’s 5-4 semifinal victory over Adrian College, Glover cheered from the bench as the top-ranked Flames won their fifth straight national championships by beating No. 3 Minot State 3-2 Monday at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts. 

