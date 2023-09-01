As head coach of Kodiak Kingfishers, Maggie Rocheleau — also Kodiak High’s swim coach — dialed back the summer training for the club swimmers.
By design.
Kodiak’s sixth-year coach wanted to allow her high school swimmers a chance to reboot after a long and grueling prep and club season.
“We sort of stopped for the summer, which is a little bit of an anomaly, but I think it was a refreshing break for these guys,” Rocheleau said. “They came back really motivated, and it’s refreshing to see them energized, excited and in a positive headspace.”
Kodiak High’s swimmers returned to the water on Aug. 2 and have been rigorously practicing for the season’s first meet. It’s finally time.
The Bears host Lathrop, Soldotna and Hutchison — a rare four-school meet on The Rock — today and Saturday at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool. Today’s meet begins at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s finale starts at 10 a.m.
“It’s going to be great. I love our home meets and to be able to bring in a lot of diversity within the swimmers,” Rocheleau said. “It’s really good for newer and younger swimmers to see that.”
GIRLS
A quartet of returning ladies leads a roster of only nine swimmers. The four are good, though, and are fresh off state appearances.
Junior Amaya Rocheleau headlines the group after placing third at state in the 50-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke. She was a Region III champion in both those events.
Behind the star junior are juniors Emily Neo and Lia Jones, and sophomore Morgan Hagen.
Hagen tied for seventh at state in the 50 freestyle and was 16th in 10 backstroke. Neo was 11th in the 100 butterfly. Jones joined with Hagen and Rocheleau to swim the 400 freestyle relay that got disqualified.
“We bring back a lot of really talented swimmers, and I think they are going to perform really, really well in the region and around the state,” Maggie Rocheleau said.
Rounding out the girls’ squad are freshmen Kaylin Burnside, Lydia Dagen, Tessa Davis and Ellie Jones, and sophomore Lindy Glenn.
“We don’t have a lot of depth to field the three relays. That is a bummer for us,” Rocheleau said. “When we look at being competitive as a team around the region, especially coming into the bigger championship meet, it’s hard to go after those titles when you are only able to field two relays.”
The season will be focused more on individual performances than going after team titles. The Kodiak girls’ last Region III title was in 2017. The team’s last state title was in 2012, which came on the heels of a 2011 title.
BOYS
Kodiak’s boys have a bigger roster, but not by much. There are 11 swimmers and divers on the roster.
The team got a boost when senior Max Robinson — the Bears’ top returner from a year ago — decided to focus solely on swimming. He has divided his time between swimming and cross country the past few falls.
However, Robinson — last year’s Region III 200 individual medley champion and fourth-place finisher at state — will start the season late. During a team Tuesday event two weeks ago, he broke his hand. The coach said he would return to the water when the cast gets removed in two weeks.
An injury is never good, but it happened at the perfect time in the season. The Region III Championships are Oct. 26-28 and the state meet is Nov. 3-4.
“When it happened, he was putting up times that I had never seen at practices from him before,” Rocheleau said. “He is super, super driven. I really have no doubt that he is going to come back.”
Kodiak also returns senior state qualifiers James Berestoff, Theron Glover and Connor Burnside, and sophomore Cody Hubert. Berestoff finished 12th in 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, while Hubert was 12th in 500 freestyle. Glover advanced in diving, while Burnside swam a leg on Kodiak’s seventh-place 200 medley relay team.
The remaining roster includes seniors Rowan Wyszkowski, EJ Silva and Isaac Beaver, junior Zeke Saltonstall and sophomores Marek Wyszkowski and Nate Hicks.
Like the girls’ squad, the boys will also have a tough time fielding three relays, which makes it harder to snag a region team title. Kodiak boys’ last won regions in 2021, the same year the team captured the program’s second state title.
“These guys are working so hard and putting together times in practice that, I think, are faster than in prior seasons,” Rocheleau said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how that translates to their racing.”
ROSTER
Girls
Freshmen
Kaylin Burnside
Lydia Dagen
Tessa Davis
Ellie Jones
Sophomores
Lindy Glenn
Morgan Hagen
Juniors
Lia Jones
Emily Neo
Amaya Rocheleau
Boys
Sophomores
Nate Hicks
Cody Hubert
Marek Wyszkowski
Junior
Zeke Saltonstall
Seniors
Isaac Beaver
James Berestoff
EJ Silva
Connor Burnside
Theron Glover
Max Robinson
Rowan Wyszkowski
SCHEDULE
Sept. 1-2 — vs Soldotna, Lathrop and Hutchison at Kodiak Community Swimming Pool
Sept. 15 — at the Soldotna Pentathlon
Sept. 16 — at the Soldotna Invitational
Sept. 22-23 — vs. Colony at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool
Oct. 8 — at the Bartlett/Chugiak Invitational
Oct. 12-14 — at the Valley Invite in Palmer
Oct. 26-28 — at the Region III Championships in Soldotna
Nov. 3-4 — at the State Championships in Juneau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.