Kenai rebounded from a rough two-game series against Juneau by sweeping North Pole in an American Legion baseball league doubleheader.
The Twins disposed of the Wild 21-8 and 5-0 in Friday’s twinbill in Anchorage.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams was busy, going a combined 4-for-8 with four RBIs and three runs in the two games. One of his four hits went for two bases while he added a stolen base.
Williams showed his versatility on defense, playing center field in the first game and shortstop in the second game for Kenai.
Malakai Olson pitched two innings in the first game, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
After North Pole closed the gap to 11-7 with a six-run third inning, Kenai scored 10 runs over the next two frames to end the game in the fifth via the mercy rule.
Three Kenai pitchers blanked North Pole over seven innings in the nightcap while only dishing up four hits.
Kenai did most of its scoring in the fourth when it plated four runs. Williams accounted for two of the Twins’ four hits from the second spot in the batting order.
Kenai improved to 6-4 in league and 8-6 overall. With 28 points, the Twins are fourth in the American Division behind Eagle River (32 points), Bartlett (30) and Palmer (29).
Wasilla — led by former Kodiak player Jace Crall — is first in the National Division with 24 points. South — coached by former Kodiak player Matt Sugita — is second with 21 points.
Kenai hosts the Bill Miller Wood Bat Tournament Tuesday through Thursday.
Bartlett, Napoleon, Ohio, and Buffalo, Minnesota, round out the field of four.
