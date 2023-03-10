Kodiak’s chances of repeating as Northern Lights Conference boys basketball champions slipped away with a disastrous second half against Colony.
Following a tightly-played first half, the top-seeded Knights outscored No. 4 Kodiak by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 61-34 semifinal victory Friday at Kodiak High School.
Kodiak (11-12) plays for third place at 10 a.m. Saturday, while Colony (18-6) punched its ticket to the 4A state tournament and a spot in Saturday’s championship game at 5 p.m.
Kodiak was pushing to beat Colony for consecutive seasons in an NLC semifinal. And after banking seven 3-pointers in the opening half, the Bears were within striking distance of handing the Knights their first conference loss of the season.
The Knights switched from a 1-3-1 zone defense out of the locker room to man. That decision by veteran Colony coach Tom Berg changed the game's complexion, turning a six-point halftime lead into a rout, which kept the student-body crowd silent.
“They went man-to-man, and we lick our chops when teams go man-to-man on us. We love it,” Kodiak bench boss David Anderson said. “That means we start getting those backdoors and easy buckets. Something froze and I couldn’t get the kids to run through the offense.”
Colony scored the first eight points of the third quarter — six from Kash Luce — and were off and running. The Knights kept scoring and, by the end of the third quarter, led 45-26.
Game over.
Anderson kept his starters on the bench the entire fourth quarter and let the future players of the program get a taste of championship-level basketball.
“I wanted these guys to get used to (playing) for next year and start getting some tournament experience,” Anderson said. “We got down by 17 points, and it is tough for us to come back on that.”
The Knights relied heavily on the inside presence of Luce to avenge last year’s 51-50 semifinal loss to Kodiak. The big man used smooth touch around the rim in racking up a game-high 20 points. He scored half of his points in the decisive third quarter. Kodiak had no answer for him.
“That was the first time I have seen Kash work the inside as hard as he did,” Anderson said. “He did a great job. Several of those kids were coming back from last year’s team that we beat, and they didn’t want it to be close.”
Blake Dinkel opened it up for Luce by hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points. Jayce Underwood added 11 points.
For Kodiak, it was the Alex Holland and Connor Case show. The senior 3-point specialist scored all of the Bears’ first-half points. Holland made three 3-pointers that accounted for all of Kodiak’s points in the first quarter, while Case tallied 14 of his 15 points in the second quarter — 12 from behind the arc.
Case’s third long ball in 90 seconds tied the game at 18. Colony then went on an 8-0 run, which was ended by a Case inside bucket. It remained a two-possession game the final 1:40 of the half.
“We worked on the 1-3-1 defense that they put up against us, and I think their coach knew they better get out of it. They were huge shots,” Anderson said.
SOLDOTNA 55, PALMER 44
Friday started with No. 5 Soldotna knocking out No. 6 Palmer and earning a spot in Saturday’s fourth-place game.
Andrew Pieh led the Stars with 20 points. Isaac Evans paced Palmer with nine points.
KNIGHTS 61, BEARS 34
Colony 15 14 16 16 — 61
Kodiak 9 14 3 8 — 34
Colony (61) — Black 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 3-4 3, Dinkel 7 0-0 18, Underwood 3 5-6 11, Spencer 1 2-3 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0, Luce 10 0-0 20, Reaves 0 0-0 0, Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Daniel 1 1-2 3. Totals: 23 11-15 61.
Kodiak (34) — Holland 3 0-0 9, J. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Barroga 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Danelski 1 0-0 3, Case 5 1-2 15, Abellera 2 1-2 5, Antique 0 0-0 0, Basuel 0 0-2 0, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 0 0-0 0, Sum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-6 34.
3-point goals: Colony 4 (Dinkel 4); Kodiak 8 (Case 4, Holland 3, Danelski). Fouls: Colony 7, Kodiak 12. Fouled out: None.
