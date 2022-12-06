Welcome to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame, Coach.
It’s well deserved and long overdue.
On Monday, Kodiak icon Joe “Coach” Floyd was selected as part of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
The class also includes Jessica Moore and Reggie Tongue. In addition, Kikkan Randall’s Olympic Gold Medal in 2018 will be inducted in the moment category, and the sate basketball tournament/March Madness Alaska will be inducted as an Event.
The enshrinement ceremony is April 27 at the Anchorage Museum Atrium. Upon enshrinement, inductee portraits are permanently displayed at the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Gallery at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
“Level of pride brought to Alaskans is a key consideration in deciding who gets in and the people, moment and event,” said Harlow Robinson, executive director of the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. “This is a great class of inductees and we’re excited to put their portraits on the wall.”
Nearly 1,000 people participated in the public vote last month. The cumulative public vote is submitted as one ballot. Each selection panel member submits a ballot of their own, with the final ballot coming from the cumulative vote of the living Alaska Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
Floyd is the first Kodiak individual to be inducted. The Kodiak High School boys basketball 2001 state championship game victory over East Anchorage was inducted as a moment in 2019.
Floyd dedicated 64 years of his life to the community of Kodiak — 26 years of those years were spent building the Kodiak High School athletic department.
Floyd died in 2020 at 89, but his name will live forever on The Rock. The track and field at Baranof Park and the state’s longest-running high school basketball tournament carry his name.
His reach went beyond Kodiak, as evidence when the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame named an award after him. The award honors individuals who make significant and lasting contributions to Alaska through sports.
“Sports are woven through the fabric of life in our state, especially in rural Alaska,” Robinson shared with the Anchorage Daily News after Floyd’s death.
“When our board decided we wanted to present an annual award to recognize some of those folks that work tirelessly and selflessly to improve their communities through sports, it was obvious we needed to call it the Joe Floyd Award. I don’t even recall there being a moment of deliberation. It was immediate consent.”
Floyd and his wife, Carolyn, arrived in Kodiak in 1955. He was brought from Mississippi to be a teacher and coach at Kodiak High.
Kodiak kids craved sports, and Joe fed their hunger by giving them what they wanted. By the time he retired from the Kodiak Island Borough School District in 1981, he had created — and coached — nearly every sports program on the island, leaving a lasting impression on thousands of youths.
“Joe Floyd was a father to the fatherless,” Rob Foster told the Daily Mirror in 2020. “There were a lot of people who had distant fathers. Coach saw that, and he had time for hundreds of kids at a time.”
Floyd is credited for starting varsity athletic programs, but he was most proud of the intramural programs he created. Intramurals gave every student — athletically gifted or not — a chance to play sports. They met before and after school, playing sports like football, softball, soccer and track and field.
“I was given the keys (to the school),” Floyd told the Daily Mirror in 2007. “The stars were aligned. The pieces of the puzzle were right there in front of me, and I started to put them together.”
Wrestling, swimming, cross country, volleyball and track and field programs were built after Floyd’s arrival. He started a Christmas basketball tournament in 1967, which was named after him in 1982, and the Robin Hervey Wrestling Tournament.
This is not the first hall of fame nod Floyd has received. He is also in the Alaska Wrestling Hall of Fame (1992), the Alaska Schools Sports Hall of Fame (2007) and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (2013).
REGGIE TONGUE
A second-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1996, Tongue played in the NFL for 10 years.
A defensive back, he started 116 of 145 career games with Kansas City, Seattle and the New York Jets. He has more tackles (676), touchdowns (5) and interceptions (17) than any other Alaskan who played in the NFL. He was named to the Seattle Seahawks 2000-2009 All-Decade Team as a strong safety.
A star at Lathrop High School, he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection at Oregon State University, where in 1994 he tied a Pac-10 record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. He still ranks No. 2 in school history with 363 tackles. He was the 1990 Alaska Player of the Year at Lathrop High School.
JESSICA MOORE
Moore was a winner at every level of her basketball career.
In high school, she led the Colony Knights to two basketball state titles. She was also an outstanding volleyball player and was a part of two volleyball state championships. Moore was named Alaska’s Athlete of the Year both her junior and senior high school years.
In college, Moore won three NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament championships with the University of Connecticut. During her third championship game with the Huskies, Moore suffered a torn ACL during the game. She remained in the game finishing with 14 points, and nine rebounds despite the injury that would require surgery.
She was a key member of the Team USA U19 bronze medal team at the 2001 World Championships.
In the WNBA, Moore played nine seasons and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2006 and 2008 with the Los Angeles Sparks, and the 2009 WNBA Finals with the Indiana Fever. She ranks second among Alaskans in the WNBA with 644 points and 450 rebounds in 222 games. Her 22 playoff appearances is No. 1 in state history by a mile.
MOMENT: KIKKAN RANDALL’S OLYMPIC GOLD IN 2018
During the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins became the first American cross-country skiers to win a gold medal by winning the women’s team sprint at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The nation’s only other Olympic medal in cross-country skiing at that time came from Bill Koch in 1976.
Few moments in Alaska’s sports history have electrified the state like Kikkan Randall and teammate Jessica Diggins’ golden moment.
It was Randall’s fifth and final Winter Olympics. She had been a gold medal favorite at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi but suffered heartbreaking results and was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Thee 2018 sprint race was viewed as a last chance and something of a long shot.
Diggins had the last leg of the team relay and in the final few meters of the race passed Sweden’s Stina Nilsson, edging her by .19 seconds with a final burst and a lunge across the line. Diggins collapsed and Randall jumped on her in a long emotional celebration.
The video of the dramatic finish went viral and Randall and Diggins became national celebrities, making the rounds on talk shows and magazine covers after the Olympics.
For Randall, who was inducted into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, it was the perfect ending to a storied ski racing career.
“Hearing it out loud, it still doesn’t feel real,” Randall told reporters after the race. “It’s what I’ve been working on for 20 years and with this team for the last five years and wow, it’s just so fun to put it together tonight, finally.”
EVENT: STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT/MARCH
MADNESS ALASKA
Perhaps no sporting event in Alaska represents the entire state better than the State Basketball Tournament, now known as March Madness Alaska.
Held annually over two consecutive weekends at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, the event includes 118 high school basketball games from Alaska’s smallest villages to its largest cities. Eight state championship teams are crowned at the Alaska Airlines Center in four divisions and games run nonstop from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The games are often an opportunity for people from across the state to come to town to shop, socialize, and catch some great basketball games.
The tournament’s most enthusiastic fans include villagers from across Bush Alaska. Often times communities from diverse corners of the state with contrasting styles of play face off in front of standing room only crowds. The action is intense, the environment is festive, and for two weeks there is no place that captures the essence of “community” like March Madness Alaska.
