A glance at Kodiak’s girls basketball varsity roster and one thing stands out — the team is vertically challenged.
Out of Kodiak’s 12 players, only one checks in at over 5-foot-3. That is junior Serenity Bushell at 5-10.
Scheming a game plan for a team whose players’ average height is 5-2 will test the skills of second-year head coach Monica Claridge. But, she is up for the challenge.
“We are going to have a different look on the court because we don’t have the height that we had last year,” Claridge said. “It changes things dramatically. We are going to have a motion offense with lots of passing and cutting.”
Claridge — a former college player and coach — aims to turn a few of the guards into post players to help Bushell in the paint.
“Just making them versatile players is the mission,” she said.
Claridge is already ahead of where she was last season at this time. A year ago, Claridge and her co-head coach counterpart Taylor Masterson were hired just weeks before the start of the season, replacing longtime Kodiak coach Sandra Gregory, who was tending to family in the Lower 48.
Without an off-season to work with the players and a short time to install their offense and defense, Claridge and Masterson guided Kodiak to a 3-19 record.
The final game of last season showed what Kodiak is capable of when it erupted for 20 points in the third quarter to cut Soldotna’s lead to four. The Stars won by 12, but it gave the Bears momentum heading into the off-season.
“We are picking up where we left off last year. That makes a difference,” Claridge said. “We are obviously implementing some other things because of our size, but it has helped to be there for all of preseason and have open gym.”
It also helps to have a veteran floor leader in senior Avie Arevalo. The point guard led Kodiak in scoring last season with 6.05 points per game, eclipsing double-figures four times with a high of 15 against Wasilla.
“She handles the ball extremely well and can single-handily break a press,” Claridge said. “We will continue to rely on her for her ball-handling skills and also her awareness and understanding of the offense.”
Arevalo isn’t the only holdover from last season. Senior Hannah Nero, juniors Jiselle Blanco and Bushell, and sophomores Kate Holland and Lakeisha Sanchez all saw varsity minutes in Claridge’s first year as bench boss.
“Having that experience helps, and our mission is just to get better every day,” Claridge said.
Kodiak did graduate some offensive punch in Marielle Mangrobang (5.8 points per game), Anastasia Solomon (5.4) and Beatrize Gumtang (3.2).
Replacing those players on the roster will be seniors Ina Palolic and Mayu Skaguchi, sophomores Bea Althia Fangonilo and Angelina Enriquez, and freshman Mizzy Arbues.
SCHEDULE
With Kodiak hosting the Northern Lights Conference Championships in March, the Bears will play at least 14 homes games this season.
After having only six home games last season, Claridge and her players are looking forward to playing on the home hardwood.
“We are excited about that. I felt like we traveled as much as a college team last year,” Claridge said.
Following the Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament, Kodiak hosts Colony (Jan. 27-28), Palmer (Feb. 10-11), ACS (Feb. 24-25) and Houston (March 2-3).
Kodiak begins the season on the road today against Thunder Mountain at the Coastal Holiday Showdown in Sitka. The Bears conclude the tournament against Nikiski (Friday) and Sitka (Saturday).
The Bears will also play at Kenai (Jan. 12), Soldotna (Jan. 13-14), Eagle River (Feb. 16) and Wasilla (Feb. 17-18).
The Northern Lights Conference houses last year’s champion (ACS), runner-up (Wasilla) and fourth-place finisher (Colony) at last year’s state tournament.
“It’s a tough conference,” Claridge said. “But we just got to go out there and give it our best every night, get better and grow.”
VARSITY ROSTER
Seniors (height)
Avie Arevalo, 5-0
Hannah Nero, 4-11
Ina Palolic, 5-2
Mayu Sakaguchi, 5-2
Juniors
Jiselle Blanco, 5-3
Serenity Bushell, 5-10
Sophomores
Lakeisha Sanchez, 5-3
Kate Holland, 5-3
Bea Althia Fangonilo, 5-1
Alyssa Marcelo, 5-2
Angelina Enriquez, 5-2
Freshmen
Mizzy Arbues, 5-3
Schedule
Dec. 15 — vs. Thunder Mt. in Sitka
Dec. 16 — vs. Nikiski in Sitka
Dec. 17 — vs. Sitka in Sitka
Dec. 23 — Alumni game at KHS
Dec. 27-29 — Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament (Bethel, Seward, Ninilchik)
Jan. 12 — at Kenai
Jan. 13-14 — at Soldotna
Jan. 27-28 — vs. Colony in Kodiak
Feb. 10-11 - vs. Palmer in Kodiak
Feb. 16 — at Eagle River
Feb. 17-18 — at Wasilla
Feb. 24-25 — vs. ACS in Kodiak
March 2-3 — vs. Houston in Kodiak
March 9-11 — NLC Championships in Kodiak
March 22-25 — State Championships in Anchorage
