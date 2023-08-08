Horse show

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Youths in Kodiak’s 4-H club displayed their skills and knowledge in a horse show Friday at the Kodiak State Fairgrounds. 

Four locals — Zoey Zimmerman, Andie Wattum, Siiri Riutta and Elsi Riutta — will be competing at the Alaska State 4-H Horse Show Aug. 19 and 20 at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer. 

High point awards

Intermediate champion — Zoey Zimmerman

