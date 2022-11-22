Ellen Floyd — daughter of Kodiak High School graduate Scott Floyd and granddaughter to island icons Joe and Carolyn Floyd — concluded her stellar University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball career with a luggage full of accolades.
Floyd, a senior setter, landed on the NCAA Division II All-West Region first team and was a third-time member of the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team. She graduates as the school leader in assists (4,773) and service aces (213). She also equaled the most sets played (495) in UAA history, tying Jen Szczerbinski (1988-92) and Tracy Zink (1987-90).
