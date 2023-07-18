A pair of Kodiak players will represent the Kenai Post 20 Twins in today’s Alaska Legion All-Star Game at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.
Hunter Williams and Jace Crall will suit up for the Stripes squad in the game that starts at 1 p.m. They will oppose the Stars squad.
The all-star game is a fun event showcasing Alaska’s top baseball players ahead of the start of the state tournament that begins Thursday in Anchorage.
Kenai (12-4 league, 19-10-1) enters the eight-team tournament as the third seed behind top seed Eagle River (14-2, 21-8) and Service (14-2, 21-7).
Chugiak (12-4, 17-7), Dimond (11-5, 16-9-1), Palmer (9-7, 13-11), West (8-8, 14-13) and South (6-10, 10-14-1) round out the field.
Kenai opens with Palmer at 1 p.m. Thursday, and finishes pool play against South (noon Saturday) and Eagle River (3 p.m. Sunday).
The top two teams in each four-team pool advance to the semifinals on July 24. The championship game is on July 25.
Crall sported a .329 batting average and a .463 on-base percentage. The right-hander scattered 23 singles and two doubles.
Williams logged a .325 batting average and a .475 on-base percentage. He also tallied 25 hits — eight extra-base hits (seven doubles and one triple).
Williams posted a 2-2 record on the mound and had a 5.022 ERA in 15.1 innings.
Crall graduated from Wasilla High School in 2022 but spent his first three seasons playing for Kodiak High.
Williams is a 2023 graduate of Kodiak High School. He was named the 2023 Southcentral Conference MVP.
Williams and Crall both played on the Kodiak Post 17 team that upset top-seeded Juneau in the opening round of the 2018 American Legion state tournament.
Malakai Olson — a rising senior at Kodiak High School — anchored a strong Twins pitching staff. He posted a team-best 1.515 ERA while allowing only nine runs (seven earned) on 25 hits in 32.1 innings. He fanned 27 and walked 15.
Olson and Williams were part last year’s Kenai team that tied for third at the state tournament. The Twins are vying for their fifth state title.
Juneau, Wasilla, the Alaska Wild, Ketchikan, Bartlett and East — the bottom six teams in the standings — will play in the Matson Invitational that starts Thursday at Bartlett High School.
The all-star game and the state tournament games can be viewed at alaskalegion.com.
State tournament at Mulcahy
10 a.m. — (5) Dimond vs. (4) Chugiak
1 p.m. — (6) Palmer vs. (3) Kenai
4 p.m. — (7) West vs. (2) Service
7 p.m. — (8) South vs. (1) Eagle River
Matson Invitational at Bartlett
2 p.m. — (14) East vs. (9) Juneau
5 p.m. — (13) Bartlett vs. (10) Wasilla
Off Day: AK Wild, Ketchikan
