The state’s top girls basketball team and player will be on The Rock Friday and Saturday.
Kodiak is hosting 4A power ACS at Kodiak High School. Both Northern Lights Conference games start at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The state’s top girls basketball team and player will be on The Rock Friday and Saturday.
Kodiak is hosting 4A power ACS at Kodiak High School. Both Northern Lights Conference games start at 6 p.m.
The Lions are led by 5-foot-7 senior guard Sayvia Sellers — the top girls player in the state. In November, Sellers was ranked on ESPN as the 28th-best player in the class of 2023. Before the season started, she signed a letter of intent to play for NCAA Division I University of Washington.
With Sellers on the court, ACS has not stumbled in transitioning to Alaska’s highest classification.
After winning four straight 3A state titles, ACS was bumped to the 4A classification for the 2022 season. The Lions were inserted into the toughest conference in the state — the NLC — and didn’t miss a beat.
ACS went 10-0 in the NLC and won the 4A state title with a record of 24-3 — the three defeats coming against Lower 48 teams.
This year’s squad haven’t slowed down. ACS brings to Kodiak a 16-2 record, 5-0 in the NLC. The Lions’ two losses were to Perry High School in Arizona and Bellarmine Prep in Washington by a combined four points.
In Alaska, ACS has dominated. In 14 victories against Alaska competition, the Lions are averaging 77.7 points per game and allowing only 32.2. They hit 98 points against Colony and 95 points against Palmer.
The two-game series against ACS closes out conference play for Kodiak. The Bears are 1-7 in the NLC, 2-11 overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kodiak travels to ACS for pivotal NLC games. Friday’s game tips at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s finale starts at noon.
Colony (9-0 NLC, 16-4 overall) and Wasilla (7-1, 11-6) have already clinched the top two seeds and opening-round byes for the NLC Championships.
ACS and Kodiak are battling for the third seed. The Lions currently hold the No. 3 spot with a 3-3 NLC record, 10-9 overall, while the Bears at 3-5, 8-9 are fourth.
The No. 3 seed draws the No. 6 seed in the opening round of the regional tournament and avoids being on the same side of the bracket as the top seed.
The No. 4 seed draws the No. 5 seed in the opening round, with the top seed looming in the semifinals.
Rounding out the conference are Soldotna (1-7, 5-14) and Palmer (0-7, 1-20).
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
The Kodiak Middle School volleyball team is hosting the On The Rock Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Six teams will be competing — Kodiak blue and gold, Wasilla seventh and eighth grade and Teeland seventh and eighth grade.
Friday’s pool play begins at 4 p.m., while Saturday’s double-elimination bracket starts at 10 a.m. Matches will be played at Kodiak Middle School.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.