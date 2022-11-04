Swimming

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

A Kodiak swimmer competes against Soldotna in a high school swim meet earlier this season at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool. 

Kodiak’s girls swept the top three spots in the 50-yard freestyle a week ago at the Region III Swimming and Diving Championships. 

The trio of Amaya Rocheleau, Alison Narog and Morgan Hagen were back at it today at the state championships at Bartlett High School in Anchorage. All three advanced to Saturday’s 50 freestyle final.  

