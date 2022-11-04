Kodiak’s girls swept the top three spots in the 50-yard freestyle a week ago at the Region III Swimming and Diving Championships.
The trio of Amaya Rocheleau, Alison Narog and Morgan Hagen were back at it today at the state championships at Bartlett High School in Anchorage. All three advanced to Saturday’s 50 freestyle final.
Region III champion Rocheleau swam to the fourth fastest 50 free time in today’s preliminary heats with a time of 25.54. Narog went 25.87 to place sixth and Hagen was seventh in 25.88.
Rocheleau, a sophomore, also advanced to the 100 backstroke finals by placing sixth in the prelims with a time of 1:01.78.
Junior Max Robinson will be the only boy representing Kodiak in an individual final after he moved on in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:02.68, good for fourth in the prelims.
Kodiak will also have four relay teams swimming Saturday - the girls’ 200 and 400 freestyle and the boys’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Jake Sarnowski barely missed making the 200 freestyle finals, placing ninth in 1:51.83.
The prelim rounds for diving is still going on.
Kodiak state prelim results
50 freestyle - 4. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.54; 6. Alison Narog, 25.87; 7. Morgan Hagen, 25.88.
100 butterfly - 11. Emily Neo, 1:04.39
100 freestyle - 15. Lia Jones, 59.95
100 backstroke - 6. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:01.78; 16. Morgan Hagen, 1:07.24.
200-yard freestyle - 9. Jake Sarnowski, 1:51.83.
200 individual medley - 4. Max Robinson, 2:02.68
100 butterfly - 13. Jake Sarnowski, 56.71.
100 freestyle - 12. James Berestoff, 51.09.
500 freestyle - 12. Cody Hubert, 5:18.21.
100 breaststroke - 12. James Berestoff, 1:04.32
