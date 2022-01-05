The Dunbar brothers started 2022 with something they had not done together since 2015 — compete in the same race.
And it was big brother Miles who got the best of little brother Trevor.
Miles Dunbar took first place in the Hot Cocoa 5K Run/Walk on Saturday in Oro Valley, Arizona. He won with a time of 15 minutes, 3 seconds — 37 ticks faster than runner-up Trevor.
The Dunbars dominated the 483-person field as the only runners who clocked times under 16 minutes. The third-place finisher was in 16:36.
This was the first time the brothers had competed in the same race since the 2015 USATF National Club Cross Country Championships in San Francisco. Miles Dunbar graduated from Kodiak High School in 2007, while Trevor Dunbar graduated in 2009.
In that race, the Dunbars teamed up with Anchorage runners to form a team.
The Dunbars also raced in 2011 USATF National Club Cross Country Championships in Seattle. That race featured five members of Kodiak’s 2006 boys’ state cross country championship team. The Dunbars, Lucas Fried, Cory Pena and Sam Salus teamed up to compete in the men’s open division.
In that 10K race, Trevor placed fifth and Miles was 150th.
Miles Dunbar, 32, is on a running heater. He took first in the Damascus Bakeries Tuscon Half-Marathon in Tuscon in early December.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Kodiak’s Josh Nummer opened the new year facing an Olympic bronze medalist and one of college’s top wrestlers.
A redshirt freshman at Arizona State University, Nummer battled University of Michigan’s Myles Amine during a dual meet Monday in Austin, Texas.
Amine represented San Marino in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and emerged with a bronze medal at 86 kilograms. The graduate student is also a four-time NCAA Division I All-American and the 2020-21 Big Ten Conference champion at 197 pounds.
Nummer had his hands full.
The 2019 graduate of Kodiak High School fell 17-2 to second-ranked Amine in the 184-pound match.
Amine scored four takedowns and ended the match at the 4:28 mark to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Nummer dropped to 3-3. Nummer was an All-American in high school and won a state title in 2017.
Due to COVID developments within Arizona State’s program, only four matches were contested and team scores were not recorded.
Arizona, ranked sixth in the nation, hosts No. 18 Iowa State on Jan. 9.
