Something inside Nick Carver clicked as he entered his senior swim season.
He started putting in more time in the pool, even if that meant waking up on his own for those early morning practices that every swimmer dreads.
“He finally said, ‘You know what, if I put in some effort, I could do really well.’” And he did,” Carver’s father, Scott, said.
Carver got faster. And faster. And faster.
In November, at the state championships, he broke the 100-yard breaststroke school record with a blistering pace of 57.26 seconds. Carver just didn’t erase anybody from the record books — he slid past eight-time individual state champion and the state’s all-time best male swimmer Talon Lindquist.
Carver will graduate in May as the fifth-best boy breaststroker in state history.
“It feels nice,” Carver said. “I feel like it might be broken in the next few years. I’ll be happy for whoever breaks it. It was a tough time to beat.”
Carver will keep an eye on Kodiak results from afar. He recently signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for NCAA Division II William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.
“Going out with four more years in college is really good because I wasn’t ready for it to be done,” Carver said.
William Jewell was Carver’s only choice. His family has roots in Missouri, and the school checked all the boxes — a good swim team and an excellent reputation for classroom excellence. He hopes to major in pre-nursing en route to eventually becoming an emergency room doctor.
He is looking forward to dropping even more time in college.
“The competitiveness is going to get a lot tougher — it was already tough in high school — but I think I am going to enjoy working for my spot on the team,” Carver said.
“There is no guarantee that I will be able to swim in most of my first year of meets. If I can prove myself, that will make me feel like I have accomplished something.”
Carver found his stroke when his family moved to Kodiak in 2013. He was told he wasn’t experienced enough to swim for a club team in Missouri.
The Kodiak Kingfishers welcomed him, and he quickly found friends. Swimming was a social event for Carver and remained that way until he buckled down his senior year to help lead Kodiak to the program’s second boys state title.
“I started putting in more time and effort than I had in previous years, and I just saw my times drop,” Carver said. “I’m working harder and harder every day. I can only imagine what is going to happen when I get to college to see what happens.”
Carver is the second member of the state championship to sign with a Division II school. Ian Rocheleau will be attending Northern Michigan University. The two have already joked that they will see each other at the NCAA Division II National Championships.
“I’m super excited to see where he will go with some strong breaststroke coaching, some really focused training and swimming with a collegiate team,” Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau said.
Carver thanked his parents for being an essential part of his journey, especially his mother, Nicole, who helped him in the college process and put up with his laziness in Nick’s words.
