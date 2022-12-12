Kodiak’s Megan Cornett and Mia Crandall are Northern Lights Conference wrestling champions.
The two wrestled to titles Saturday night in Soldotna at the Northern Lights Conference Championships.
Cornett outlasted a pair of opponents in her two matches in the 100-pound bracket. She defeated Wasilla’s Kaelynn Seidl, 10-7, in the semifinals, then earned a 5-3 victory over Colony’s Grace Loutzenhiser in the championship match.
Crandall pinned Soldotna’s Kellyn Hansen with 3 minutes, 1 second into the 120-pound title bout. She picked up an injury default win over teammate Kate Holland in the semifinals.
Hannah Finley and Ariadna Sorto-Chicas earned runner-up finishes for Kodiak.
After pinning Wasilla’s Alexis Gourley (1:34) in the semifinals, Finley was pinned by Soldotna’s Kaytlin McAnelly (3:15) in the 132-pound championship match.
In her only match, Sorto-Chicas was pinned by Colony’s Gia Jones (:34) in the 185-pound final.
By finishing in the top two, Cornett, Crandall, Finley and Sorto-Chicas qualified for the girls state tournament that begins Friday in Anchorage.
Kodiak’s girls placed fourth out of five teams with 77 points. Soldotna won with 184 points.
BOYS
Sawyer Stevens placed fourth at 140 pounds and earned Kodiak’s only berth to the Division I state tournament.
Stevens won his first two matches — a 14-7 decision over Colony’s Ethan Osborn and a pin over Palmer’s Nolan Deemer (1:47) — before getting pinned in the semifinals by Palmer’s Cody Vansiegman (4:44).
Stevens bounced back to defeat Colony’s Richard Storm 11-8 to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he was pinned by Wasilla’s Eugene Obukhovskiy (4:43).
Kodiak’s Samuel Lopez (130 pounds) went 2-2, Damon May (119) went 1-2 and Reese Arnett (152) was 0-2.
The Bears placed fifth with 25 points. Soldotna won with 456 points.
Boys
Team
1. Soldotna 456.5; 2. Colony 376.5; 3. Wasilla 286.5; 4. Palmer 263.5; 5. Kodiak 25.
Kodiak results
119 — Damon May
Round 1 — May p. Hunter Stonestreet, Was, 1:33.
Quarterfinal — Asher Clayton, Col, p. May, 1:20.
Consolation round 3 — Nicholas Floresta, Col, p. May, 3:45.
130 — Samuel Lopez
Round 1 — Lopez p. Avery Simpson, Was, 2:26.
Quarterfinal — Vance Griffin, Was, p. Lopez, 1:54.
Consolation round 2 — Lopez p. Ethan Piscoya, Sol, 4:45.
Consolation round 3 — Hunter Vanderpool, Col, p. Lopez, 1:52.
140 — 4. Saywer Stevens
Round 1 – Stevens dec. Ethan Osborn, Col, 14-7.
Quarterfinal — Stevens p. Nolan Deemer, Pal, 1:47.
Semfinal — Cody Vansiegman, Pal, p. Stevens, 4:44.
Consolation semifinal — Stevens dec. Richard Storm, Col, 11-8.
Third-place match — Eugene Obukhovskiy, Was, p. Stevens, 4:43.
152 — Reese Arnett
Round 1 – Elden Caple, Pal, p. Arnett, 0:28.
Consolation round 2 — John Anderson, Was, p. Arnett, 4:53.
Girls
Team
1. Soldotna 184; 2. Palmer 129; 3. Colony 102; 4. Kodiak 77; 5. Wasilla 63.
Kodiak results
100 — 1. Megan Cornett
Semifinal — Cornett dec. Kaelynn Seidl, Was, 10-7.
First-place match — Cornett dec. Grace Loutzenhiser, Col, 5-3.
120 — Kate Holland
Semifinal — Mia Crandall, Kod, won by inj. default over Holland.
Third-place match — Adriane Furlong, Col, p. Holland, 1:23.
120 — 1. Mia Crandall
Semifinal — Crandall won by inj. default over Kate Holland, Kod
First-place match — Crandall p. Kellyn Hansen, Sol, 3:01.
132 — 2. Hannah Finley
Semifinal — Finley p. Alexis Gourley, Was, 1:34.
First-place match — Kaytlin McAnelly, Sol, p. Finley, 3:15.
185 — 2. Ariadna
Sorto-Chicas
First-place match — Gia Jones, Col, p. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, :34.
