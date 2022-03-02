Sienna Mickelson is a middle school state champion.
The Kodiak wrestler pinned her way to the girls’ 113-pound title at the Tanana Invitational Saturday in Fairbanks.
In its 46th year, the Tanana Invitational is “unofficial” considered the Alaska middle school wrestling state championships.
Mickelson displayed her mat prowess with pins of Tanana’s Josie Jenkins (1:33), Skyview’s Rowan Peck (2:05), Dillingham’s Izabelle Savo (1:29) and SWDP’s Jade Sherry (3:44).
She led a star-studded Kodiak girls squad that racked up a trio of podium finishes.
Braelyn Troxell was runner-up at 120 pounds with a 3-1 record. She worked her way to the championship match with pins of North Pole’s Jadyn Cook (2:54), Teeland’s Adriane Furlong (0:45) and Chugach’s Reagan Curry (1:17).
Troxell was pinned in the finals by Petersburg’s Abby Worhatch (2:51).
Airadna Sorto-Chicas was third at 195 pounds. After getting pinned by Houston’s Kimberly Mills (4:24) in her first match, Sorto-Chicas edged Redington’s Justine Stacey, 2-0, in the third-place match.
Leading the Kodiak boys was Kavik Skonberg, who placed third at 174 pounds with a 4-1 mark.
He pinned Hopson’s Dave Evikana (0:58) and Redington’s Silas Conner (0:39) before getting pinned by North Pole’s Gage Runnels (2;16) in a semifinal match.
Skonberg rallied for two wins — a pin of Tanana’s Sage Trepasso (2:45) and a 7-4 decision over Randy Smith’s Darren Benedetti — to place third.
Damon May (110 pounds) and Kilian Christiansen (140) both posted 3-2 records, while Luke Lester (84) and Cassian Fisher (114) went 1-2.
Kodiak placed 15th out of 37 schools with 110 points.
