In November, Ian Rocheleau and Nick Carver proved they were among Alaska’s top boy swimmers, helping lead Kodiak High to a state title. Recently, the senior duo tested the waters against top talent from the West Coast.
The boys from The Rock excelled.
Representing the Kodiak Kingfishers, Rocheleau and Carver qualified for finals at the Spring Speedo Sectional in Phoenix, Arizona. Both turned fast enough times to earn spots at Futures Championships in July in California.
Rocheleau — the 100-yard backstroke state champion — made B finals in both backstroke events. He finished second in the 200 backstroke B final — 10th overall — with a lightning-quick time of 1 minute, 51.83 seconds, which was three seconds faster than his preliminary time that placed him 14th out of 48 swimmer. In the 100 backstroke, he placed eighth in the B final — 16th overall — with a time of 52.18.
Rocheleau added three more swims, placing 63rd in the 100 freestyle (49.01), 65th in the 200 individual medley (2:01.58) and 79th in the 50 freestyle (22.72).
Carver — the top breaststroker in school history — placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke D final — 28th overall — with a time of 58.62. He was also 56th in the 200 breaststroke (2:19.95) and 110th in the 50 freestyle (23.89).
Freshman Amaya Rocheleau — runner-up in the 100 backstroke at the state meet — was 47th in the 200 backstroke (2:18.33), 74th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.89) and 90th in the 50 freestyle (25.59).
