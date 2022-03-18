Kodiak’s boys are going dancing for the first time since 2017. And they needed a season-saving spurt to get there.
Down 33-19 to Palmer, and looking like a team that hadn’t played a game in 20 days, the Bears’ spectacular season was in jeopardy of being washed away with one game.
Fear not, island hoop fans. Kodiak caught fire.
Sparked by their patent “Blitz D,” the Bears closed the third quarter on a 15-0 run and took their first lead since the first quarter on a Frankie Marcelo old-fashioned 3-point play to close out the frame.
Kodiak held on in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Northern Lights Conference tournament with a 43-39 victory — its fourth victory over Palmer this season.
Second-seeded Kodiak (18-3) faces top-seeded and defending champion Colony — a semifinal winner over Anchorage Christian — at 6:45 p.m. The Bears are shooting for their first conference crown since 2014. What team did Kodiak beat that year? Colony.
The two schools split a two-game showdown on The Rock in January. Kodiak won 68-47 and Colony (18-5) won 48-35. But, no matter what happens in the rubber match, both teams punched tickets to the 4A state championships with semifinal victories. The state tournament starts March 23 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Senior Shawn Case — Kodiak’s buzzer-beater hero — and Marcelo led the Bears’ comeback with 13 points apiece. Case’s free throw with 18 seconds left in the fourth gave Kodiak a 41-39 lead.
Kodiak got the ball back with 5.1 seconds left when Palmer missed a game-tying runner in the lane. The rebound went out of bounds and on the inbounds pass Case lobbed a full-court pass to a streaking John Ticman, who put the game away with an uncontested layup that triggered a Kodiak celebration.
Palmer plays in Saturday’s third-place game at 11:45 a.m. against ACS. The loser of that game plays in the fourth-place game at 3:15 p.m.
Kodiak girls
With a 20-point third quarter, Kodiak had all the momentum and appeared primed to extend its season at the Northern Lights Conference Championships.
Unfortunately for Kodiak, the final eight minutes belonged to Soldotna.
The Stars outscored the Bears by eight in the fourth quarter to take a 52-40 victory — their third over Kodiak this season — in a Friday morning consolation game at Palmer High School.
Kodiak concludes its first season under co-head coaches Monica Claridge and Taylor Masterson with a 3-19 record. The coaching duo was thrust into action weeks before the start of the season when longtime Kodiak coach Sandra Gregory needed to take a year off to take care of her father in Washington state.
Under Claridge and Masterson, Kodiak showed glimpses of promise in an extremely tough conference that features state powers Anchorage Christian, Wasilla and Colony. All three matchups against Soldotna were close affairs.
Kodiak’s third quarter was a thing of beauty. The Bears scored more points in the quarter (20) than the first half (15) and trimmed Soldotna’s double-figure lead down to four points entering the fourth quarter.
Kodiak banged in three of its five triples in the third quarter, with Kate Holland, Marielle Mangrobang and Beatrize Gumtang each hitting one. Avie Arevalo poured in seven of her 11 points during the frame.
Soldotna responded with nine straight points - six via the charity stripe - to go up 48-35 with 2:35 remaining in the contest. Kodiak was limited to five points in the frame - a Mangrobang triple and two freebies from Gumtang.
Mangrobang, in her final game for Kodiak, punched in 11 points. Holland ended with a season-high eight points before fouling out. The Bears recorded 24 fouls.
Josie Sheridan went 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and paced Soldotna with a game-high 19 points. The Stars were 19 of 35 from the stripe.
Boys
BEARS 43, MOOSE 39
Palmer 12 15 6 6 - 39
Kodiak 9 10 15 9 - 43
Palmer (39) - Rothenbuehler 1 2-2 4, O’Brien 5 0-1 10, Galliher 5 1-1 11, Landon 0 0-0 0, Mathis 1 0-0 2, Bradley 6 0-0 12. Totals: 18 3-6 39.
Kodiak (43) - J. Ticman 2 0-0 5, C. Case 1 1-3 3, Krug 4 0-0 9, S. Case 5 1-2 13, Marcelo 6 1-1 13, Mullan 0 0-0 0, L. Dela Cruz, 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-4 43.
3-point goals: Palmer 0; Kodiak 3 (J. Ticman, S. Case, Krug). Fouls: Palmer 13, Kodiak 8. Fouled out - none.
Girls
STARS 52, BEARS 40
Kodiak 7 8 20 5 - 40
Soldotna 16 16 7 13 - 52
Kodiak (40) - Arevalo 5 1-6 11, Blanco 0 1-2 1, Holland 2 2-4 8, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 4 1-2 11, Quiambao 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 0-2 0, Gumtang 1 2-2 5, Spear 1 2-4 4. Totals: 13 9-22 40.
Soldotna (52) - Widaman 0 0-0 0, Morrison 3 1-2 8, Fischer 0 0-0 0, McAnelly 0 1-3 1, Lee 0 0-0 0, Lemm 1 0-0 2, Burns 4 2-8 12, Hagelund 0 0-0 0, Hunt 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0, Inman 3 4-9 10, Sheridan 3 11-13 19. Totals: 14 19-35 52.
3-point goals: Kodiak 5 (Holland 2, Mangrobang 2, Gumtang); Soldotna 5 (Sheridan 2, Burns 2, Morrison). Fouls: Kodiak 24, Soldotna 17. Fouled out - Holland.
