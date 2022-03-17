Every player at Monday’s boys basketball practice at Kodiak High School wore a blue shirt with “BLITZ” written across the chest in gold lettering.
“We want them to breathe it, live it and wear it,” longtime coach David Anderson said.
The blitz defense has paved the way for one of Kodiak’s most successful regular seasons since the program won the 2001 4A state title with a perfect 28-0 record.
The defense is based on the effective University of Alaska Anchorage women’s basketball team’s mayhem defense, with wrinkles that Anderson has added. He named the half-court, swarming defense blitz. And it has caused headaches for opposing teams, producing a dizzying array of steals and turnovers that have led to easy offensive points.
“We just don’t allow teams to get set up in their offense — that is our biggest goal,” Anderson said.
The players have bought into the system, and it has fueled Kodiak to a 17-3 regular season and the second seed for the Northern Lights Conference Championships that starts today at Palmer High School. The Bears received an opening-round bye and will face either No. 3 Palmer or No. 6 Soldotna in a Friday semifinal game at 6:45 p.m.
“That is our bread and butter, blitz D,” said junior guard John Ticman. “Defense turns into offense and that is what generates our whole offense — talking and trusting each other.”
Ticman said the system started to click when team members took a two-week summer trip to play games in Idaho and Washington state. After that, December practices were devoted to perfecting the organized chaos.
“It is just really scrappy basketball,” Ticman said. “Everywhere you are, a teammate is there. It’s all about trusting in your teammates.”
The proof is in the numbers. Kodiak is the stingiest in the six-team conference, allowing a tidy 41 points per game. The figure is well ahead of top-seeded Colony (53), Palmer (54), Soldotna (58), Anchorage Christian (62) and Wasilla (66). The Bears have held opponents under 39 points nine times this season, with lows of 23 (Bethel) and 24 (Palmer).
“Whenever we get steals, we can score right away, and that gives us more energy as a team,” senior guard Frankie Marcelo said. “Because of that, the other team feels the pressure.”
Marcelo said Ticman is one of the anchors of the defense.
“He is one of the most hard-working players on the court, especially on the defensive end,” Marcelo said.
Having an opening-round bye is unchartered territory for Kodiak. The Bears have not been seeded this high under Anderson. A semifinal victory sends the Bears to Saturday’s championship game at 6:45 p.m. and clinches one of the conference’s two spots to the 4A state tournament that starts March 23 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Under Anderson, the team won a conference title in 2014 and advanced to the championship game in 2011 — after finishing the regular season with a 1-9 conference record — and 2017.
“Even though we get the bye, I keep telling the guys that we are the underdogs going up there playing on Palmer’s home court,” Anderson said. “These guys are hungry and know what is on the line.”
No. 4 ACS battles No. 5 Wasilla in today’s other opening-round game. The winner advances to play top-seeded Colony in a Friday semifinal at 3:15 p.m.
After starting the season 10-0, Colony handed Kodiak the first of its three losses of the season in January on The Rock. Anderson is hoping for a rematch.
“It has been our goal all season to get into that Saturday night game, and it hasn’t wavered,” Anderson said. “If we play good D, good things will happen. And they have been doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.