The Kodiak High School girls soccer program was on the verge of not having a season due to no coaches.
Then the Simplers — Kathy and Brett — stepped up.
The wife and husband duo lead the Bears into the 2022 season — Kathy as head coach and Brett as an assistant.
“I’m here for the girls,” Kathy Simpler said. “I want them to have a program.”
Kodiak High activities director Debbie Rohrer was still searching for a coach weeks before the season started after Lisa Fiorette moved off-island after two years as head coach.
“I had nobody apply for the position, and they were willing to step up, help, and make it happen for the kids,” Rohrer said. “I very much appreciate that.”
Kathy Simpler, a teacher at North Star Elementary, becomes the fourth head coach in the brief seven-year history of the program. Today, the team begins play at 4 p.m. against Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
According to Rohrer, today’s and Saturday’s matches are scheduled to be Northern Lights Conference tilts but could turn into a scrimmage as Kodiak might not have enough eligible players.
Kodiak has a roster of 16 girls; many are playing for the first time. Only four players are returning from last year’s squad that finished with an 0-6-1 record.
“They are a great group of girls and want to be together. They want to belong somewhere. This is a great space for them,” Kathy Simpler said.
NLC first-team members Annora Virgin and Beatrize Gumtang and second-team all-conference Kyla Quiambao did not return for their senior seasons.
Kathy Simpler feels confident that her ladies will fill the void of not having the NLC performers on the field.
“There isn’t anyone that is outplaying another person. They are all putting in more than 100 percent. Together they are just going to shine,” Kathy Simpler said. “The teamwork is what is going to make it work.”
Building player stamina has been the coaching staff’s focus through the beginning stages of the season.
“I’m hoping that they feel confident attacking the ball and protecting the goal. So not being afraid of being aggressive and get their foot in there,” Kathy Simpler said.
The last time Kathy Simpler coached a soccer game was when she was in high school. She filled in as coach for her brother’s youth team for one game and won. Her brother later played on a select team that played in Europe.
“There is soccer in the family,” she said.
Following Redington, Kodiak hosts Houston (April 28-29), then finishes the season on the road with games at Grace Christian, Wasilla and Palmer.
Olivia Cabe is assisting the Simplers.
ROSTER
Sierra O’Quinn
Emma Noe
Mia Suarez
Noelle Abell
Elan Hilty
Claire Teuber
Tosha Simpler
Natasha Klier
Bella Klier
Maya Parker
Andrea Quiambao
Sheena Baraoidan
Roslyn Still
Abigail Viray
Nika Mabanta
Tai Magnuson
Schedule
April 15-16 — vs. Redington at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
April 28-29 — vs. Houston at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
May 5-6 — at Grace Christian
May 12 — at Wasilla
May 13-14 — at Palmer
May 26-28 — Division II State Championships in Anchorage.
Division II
Northern Lights Conference
Grace Christian
Houston
Kodiak
Palmer
Redington
Mid Alaska
Eielson
Hutchison
Monroe
North Pole
Peninsula
Homer
Kenai
Nikiski
Seward
Soldotna
Southeast
Juneau
Ketchikan
Thunder Mountain
