Kodiak High’s hoops programs will have to wait a little longer to take the court for the first time in 2022.
Kodiak’s boys and girls were slated to host Metlakatla Friday and Saturday, but those games have been canceled, according to school district activities director Debbie Rohrer.
“Metlakatla is going remote this week because of (COVID) cases there,” Rohrer wrote in an email. “We are trying to find a time where we can reschedule the games with them.”
Metlakatla, located eight nautical miles from Ketchikan, plays in the 2A Southeast Conference. If the games get rescheduled, it could be the first time Metlaktla has played on The Rock.
The tiny school does have a connection with a former Kodiak girls basketball coach. Stephanie Smiley — head coach from 2011 to 2013 — coached Metlakatla’s girls for two seasons before moving to Kodiak.
Smiley had a tremendous run with Kodiak, going 32-20 and leading the Bears to a fourth-place finish at the 2013 4A state tournament.
A season after Smiley was hired as the director of operations for the Western Michigan University women’s basketball team, Kodiak — led by coach Amy Fogle – captured the 4A state title with a 27-0 record.
Both Kodiak’s boys and girls have been idle since playing Soldotna Dec. 30, which wrapped up four games for the two teams in four days.
Since then, the boys’ program has been dealing with positive COVID cases and has not practiced in more than a week, said head coach David Anderson.
“We had six or seven kids who tested positive,” Anderson said. “It hit us hard enough where I wouldn’t have been able to fill a full team.”
Neither program practiced Wednesday through Friday last week when the high school closed because of a rising number of COVID cases in the building.
Next for Kodiak’s boys and girls is a three-day tournament in Bethel that begins Jan. 20. Both teams open against Homer, the girls at 2 p.m., followed the boys at 3:30 p.m.
Hutchison is also in the field.
At 7-0, Kodiak’s boys are off to their best start in two decades. The Kodiak girls are 2-5.
“We just got to get them back in shape after sitting around for about a week or so,” Anderson said.
HOCKEY
It’s been even longer since the Kodiak High hockey team has skated against an opponent.
The Bears last played on Dec. 18 and will end their 27-day hibernation on Friday when they host Houston at the Baranof Park ice rink.
Friday’s game begins at 8 p.m., while Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. Both count in the Railbelt Conference standings.
In its first season, Kodiak is 0-8 in conference, 0-8 overall. Houston leads the Railbelt with a 4-0 record, 9-2 overall.
Kodiak’s junior varsity will play its first-ever games this weekend against Houston. Friday’s game is a 1 p.m., and Saturday’s game starts at 9 a.m.
