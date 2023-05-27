Kodiak’s hurdlers had a tremendous regular season and they carried that momentum into the Division I State Track and Field Championships.
Manny Silva, Matthew Macapugay and Jisselle Blanco earned top 6 finishes in the Saturday hurdle finals at Palmer High School.
Junior Manny Silva paced the all-star trio with a third in the 300 hurdles, laying down a personal-best time of 41.32 seconds. He added a sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.91).
Junior Matthew Macapugay scored fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.83) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (43.64).
Junior Jisselle Blanco was sixth in the girls’ 300 hurdles (49.61), seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.22) and eighth in the triple jump (32 feet, .5 inches.). As the only Kodiak girl in the meet, Blanco tallied three points to finish 16th in the team standings.
The Kodiak boys finished 10th out of 18 teams with 25 points.
The Bears’ 3,200 relay team of Bengt Anderson, Jacob Sarnowski, Miles Grimes and Elias Litzow posted Kodiak’s top finish, a second with a time of 8:12.66.
Kodiak was nipped at the line by Dimond’s team that posted a time of 8:12.56. Those two teams were 15 seconds ahead of third-place Eagle River.
Sarnowski placed seventh in the 800 (2:05.47).
In Friday’s 3,200 final, Litzow knocked 12 seconds off his best time to finish fourth in 10:06.34.
