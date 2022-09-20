Swimming

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Amaya Rocheleau swims during a high school practice earlier this season at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool. 

Amaya Rocheleau and Max Robinson paced Kodiak High swimmers at Saturday’s Bartlett Invitational in Anchorage. 

In a loaded field, Rocheleau placed third in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.88 seconds and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.58. The dual-sport star Robinson, was third in the boys 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.03 and fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.22. 

