Amaya Rocheleau and Max Robinson paced Kodiak High swimmers at Saturday’s Bartlett Invitational in Anchorage.
In a loaded field, Rocheleau placed third in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.88 seconds and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.58. The dual-sport star Robinson, was third in the boys 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.03 and fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.22.
Alison Narog recorded a sixth in the girls’ 50 freestyle (26.75), while Morgan Hagen was eighth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.69) and Emily Neo 9th in the 100 butterfly (1:08.35.
Noah Coulter, Cody Hubert and Jake Sarnowski all picked up seventh-place finishes for the Kodiak boys. Coulter in 1-meter diving (257.75 points), Hubert in the 500 freestyle (5:33.25) and Sarnowski in 100 butterfly (59.37).
“We had some good mid-season swims. Although we didn’t have the same dominance on a state-wide level as the past several years, Kodiak swimmers placed him among teams from our region,” Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau wrote in a text message. “This is a great sign going into the second half of the season. I’m looking forward to seeing more of the regional competitions we have in October.”
Kodiak will not see a Region III opponent this week as the Bears host West Valley out of Fairbanks Friday and Saturday at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool.
200-yard medley relay — 5. Amaya Rocheleau, Lia Jones, Morgan Hagen, Alison Narog, 2:00.35.
200 freestyle — 15. Sofia Wood, 2:21.99; 25. Sam Coulter, 2:36.81.
200 individual medley — 13. Emily Neo, 2:34.55.
50 freestyle — 3. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.88; 6. Alison Narog, 26.75; 13. Lia Jones, 27.40; 64. Abby Flerchinger, 38.51.
100 butterfly — 9. Emily Neo, 1:08.35.
100 freestyle — 8. Morgan Hagen, 1:00.69; 27. Sam Coulter, 1:09.75.
500 freestyle — 16. Sofia Wood, 6:24.00.
200 freestyle relay — 9. Lia Jones, Sam Coulter, Emily Neo, Alison Narog, 1:53.80.
100 backstroke — 5. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:05.58; 11. Morgan Hagen, 1:08.81.
100 breaststroke — 14. Lia Jones, 1:19.02; 29. Lindy Glenn, 1:46.89; 30. Abby Flerchinger, 1:47.76.
400 freestyle relay — 7. Morgan Hagen, Sam Coulter, Sofia Wood, Amaya Rocheleau, 4:18.36.
200 medley relay — 15. Max Robinson, James Berestoff, Nate Hicks, Isaac Beaver, 2:04.94.
200 freestyle — 10. Jake Sarnowski, 2:01.00; 18. Cody Hubert, 2:05.66.
200 IM — 5. Max Robinson, 2:14.22.
50 freestyle — 12. James Berestoff, 24.26; 16. Connor Burnside, 24.92; 26. Nate Hicks, 27.86; 41. Isaac Beaver, 30.50.
1-meter diving — 7. Noah Coulter, 257.75 points; 8. Angus Bruce, 248.05; 10. Theron Glover, 172.60; 14. Rowan Wyszkowski, 106.85.
100 butterfly — 7. Jake Sarnowski, 59.37.
100 freestyle — 17. Connor Burnside, 57.00; 37. Isaac Beaver, 1:07.92.
500 freestyle — 7. Cody Hubert, 5:33.25.
200 freestyle relay — 11. James Berestoff, Isaac Beaver, Connor Burnisde, Jake Sarnowski, 1:43.85.
100 backstroke — 3. Max Robinson, 1:00.03; 22. Nate Hicks, 1:18.12.
400 freestyle relay — 7. Jake Sarnowski, Cody Hubert, Connor Burnside, Max Robinson, 3:42.47.
