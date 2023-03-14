ACS, Wasilla and Colony — the best girls basketball teams in the Northern Lights Conference — earned the top three seeds for the 4A state basketball tournament.
The tournament begins March 22 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, with reigning 4A champion and top seed ACS playing No. 8 Dimond.
Second-seeded Wasilla drew No. 7 Lathrop in the opening round, while No. 3 Colony plays No. 6 Juneau.
Over the weekend in Kodiak, ACS — led by senior star Sayvia Sellers — topped Colony 86-49 in the NLC championship game.
Sellers went for 33 points in the title game and 36 points in the Lions’ semifinal victory over Soldotna.
Wasilla — the NLC’s third-place team — obtained an at-large bid to the state tournament and snagged the second seed.
ACS finished with a 22-2 record, Wasilla was 22-4 and Colony 18-7.
The second and final at-large bid went to Southeast Conference runner-up Juneau. Southeast champion Thunder Mountain — seeded fourth — opens against No. 5 West Valley, the Cook Inlet Conference champion.
In the 3A girls tournament, Grace Christian grabbed the top seed, while Monroe Catholic earned the second seed.
Tikigaq is the No. 1 seed in the 2A girls tournament that begins Thursday, while Lumen Christi is the top team in the 1A tournament that begins Wednesday.
BOYS
Colony and ACS were the only NLC teams to advance to the 4A state tournament.
The two at-large berths went to Mid-Alaska Conference runner-up Monroe Catholic and West Anchorage, the CIC third-place finisher.
NLC champion Colony opens with No. 4 Monroe Catholic, while runner-up ACS begins with No. 3 East Anchorage, the CIC champion.
With a 24-1 record, Mid-Alaska champion West Valley was crowned the top seed and a date with Southeast champion Juneau.
No. 2 Dimond, the CIC runner-up, opens with No. 7 West Anchorage.
In the 3A bracket, Grace Christian earned the top seed, while Ninilichik (2A) and Scammon Bay (1A) also earned No. 1 seeds.
Boys
4A
March 22
No. 1 West Valley vs. No. 8 Juneau, 11 a.m.
No. 3 East Anchorage vs. No. 6 ACS, 4:45 p.m.
No. 4 Monroe Catholic vs. No. 5 Colony, 6:15 p.m.
No. 2 Dimond vs. No. 7 West Anchorage, 7:45 p.m.
3A
March 22
No. 4 Mt. Edgecumbe vs. No. 5 Kenai 8 a.m.
No. 1 Grace Christian vs. No. 8 Delta, 9:30 a.m.
No. 2 Nome vs. No. 7 Barrow, 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 6 Valdez, 7:45 p.m.
2A
March 16
No. 2 Metlakatla vs. No. 7 Cordova, 8 a.m.
No. 1 Ninilchik vs. No. 8 Unalakleet, 9:30 a.m.
No. 4 Hooper Bay vs. No. 5 Petersburg, 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Tikigaq vs. No. 6 Wrangell, 4:45 p.m.
1A
March 15
Tri-Valley vs. Buckland, 8 a.m.
Shaktoolik vs. Newhalen, 9:30 a.m.
No. 2 Cook Inlet Academy vs. Emmonak, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Kake vs. Lumen Christi, 12:30 p.m.
No. 4 Napaqtugmiut vs. Shishmaref, 3:15 p.m.
No. 1 Scammon Bay vs. Nunamlut, 4:45 p.m.
King Cove vs. Klawock, 6:15 p.m.
Nelson Island vs. Aniak, 7:45 p.m.
Girls
4A
March 22
No. 4 Thunder Mountain vs. No. 5 West Anchorage, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 Wasilla vs. No. 7 Lathrop, 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 Colony vs. No. 6 Juneau, 4:45 p.m.
No. 1 ACS vs. No. 8 Dimond, 6:15 p.m.
3A
March 22
No. 1 Grace Christian vs. Bethel, 8 a.m.
No. 4 Barrow vs. No. 5 Sitka, 9:30 a.m.
No. 2 Monroe Catholic vs. No. 7 Kenai, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Mt. Edgecumbe vs. No. 6 Valdez, 3:15 p.m.
2A
March 16
No. 2 Metlakatla vs. No. 7 Unalakleet, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Su-Valley vs. No. 6 Chevak, 12:30 p.m.
No. 1 Tikigaq vs. No. 8 Craig, 6:15 p.m.
No. 4 Haines vs. No. 5 Glennallen, 7:45 p.m.
1A
March 15
Cook Inlet Academy vs. St. Mary’s, 8 a.m.
No. 1 Lumen Christi vs. Aklachak, 9:30 a.m.
Newhalen vs. Kake, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Shaktoolik vs. Akiuk, 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 Tanalian vs. Nunamiut, 3:15 p.m.
Klawock vs. Aqqaiuk, 4:45 p.m.
Shishmaref vs. Walter Northway, 6:15 p.m.
No. 4 Buckland vs. Scammon Bay, 7:45 p.m.
