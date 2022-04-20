Keith Osowski joined the Black Hills State University track and field team in 2018, having never competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
The Kodiak kid was a star distance runner for the Bears, winning three Division I state titles before graduating in 2017.
The steeplechase is track and field’s version of an obstacle course, meshing distance running, barriers and water jumps together.
Osowski caught on quickly to his new event and logged a time of 10 minutes, 2.55 seconds in his first steeplechase race in 2018.
Flash forward five years and Osowski has morphed into the best steeplechaser in Black Hills history.
The senior set the men’s school record at last week’s Bryan Clay Invitational with a blazing fast time of 8:50.02 — crushing his previous best by five seconds. The previous school record of 8:50.63 was set in 2016 by Kenai High’s Jonah Theisen.
“Beating out fellow Alaskan Jonah Theisen for the for the title of school record feels quite nice,” Osowski said. “But records are meant to be broken, and I am sure soon enough mine will be taken down as well.”
Osowski entered last Thursday’s race with the goal of dipping under nine minutes. But, with an elite field pushing him, he went even faster.
“I felt great with 400 meters to go and gave it all I had and was very surprised when I crossed the line in 8:50,” Osowski said. “It was the culmination of years upon years of training, and I am more than satisfied with the outcome.”
Osowski’s NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time is the eighth-quickest turned by an Alaskan runner and placed him seventh in the 61-man field.
Who is Osowski chasing at No. 7 on Alaska’s all-time list? None other than his high school coach Marcus Dunbar, who recorded a time of 8:45.54 in 1995.
“Dunbar texted me that after the race, and it’ll give me some really good motivation next steeple to go after his time,” Osowski said.
Osowski wasn’t finished at the Bryan Clay Invitational, a massive meet in Asuza, California, that featured more than 4,500 collegiate athletes.
He concluded the meet with another personal-best performance in the 1,500-meter run, where he logged a provisional qualifying time of 3:47.36. That time ranks 26th in NCAA Division II and second all-time in school history behind Alec Baldwin’s 2015 mark of 3:45.62.
Black Hills has one more meet — this weekend’s Jack Christiansen Invitational — before the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships begin on April 29.
