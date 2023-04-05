A new coach will lead the Kodiak softball team into the 2023 season.
Lauren Crall replaces Tom Bolen as head coach. Bolen spent the past five years as Kodiak’s coach — four of those seasons ended at the Division II state championships.
“Lauren brings years of playing and coaching experience to the program,” Kodiak Island Borough School District’s activities director Debbie Rohrer wrote in an email.
Crall might be in a new position, but she is a familiar face to Kodiak’s softball program. She was Bolen’s assistant coach on the 2021 team that posted a 17-7 record and finished fifth at the state tournament.
She didn’t hesitate to take the helm when the head coach position became available in the off-season. The California native is the eighth head coach in the 31-year history of the program.
“I coached with the girls two years ago and had such a great time. We got along all really well,” Crall said. “It is a great group of girls. I’m excited.”
Crall inherits a team that is loaded with talent but short on players. The program has only 12 girls on the roster, so there will not be a junior varsity team this season. Rohrer, who played for Kodiak in the 1990s, doesn’t remember when the program did not field a junior varsity team.
“Little League softball hasn’t been what it has been in the past, so we are not getting the girls like we used to,” Crall said. “We are hoping that it comes back.”
When preseason and open gym practices only brought out eight players, Crall was concerned about there even being a varsity team.
“But they came out. The girls that we have are what we need to win,” Crall said.
Kodiak opens the season by hosting the Emerald Isle Invitational that begins Thursday at Baranof Field. The two-day tournament includes North Pole, Colony and Wasilla.
Under Bolen’s guidance, Kodiak has dominated the regular season of the Northern Lights Conference. Since the 2019 season, the Bears have compiled a 26-0 record against NLC opponents during the regular season. All three seasons — the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID — have resulted in runner-up finishes in the NLC tournament. Kodiak’s last NLC title was in 2014, under head coach Sam Catt.
Crall — a shortstop and pitcher during her prep days in California — aims to keep Kodiak in the running for an NLC title. Homer has won all five postseason tournaments.
“We have a lot of experience. A lot of these girls have been playing together since Little League,” Crall said. “They play very well together. I’m definitely going to rely on the more experienced girls to really keep this team going. Playing as a team is what is going to win us regions.”
It helps when two of the 12 palyers are returning NLC first-team performers. Senior center fielder Ashlyn Bolen anchored the top of the order a year ago and led the team in batting average (.608), runs scored (49), hits (48), stolen bases (47) and home runs (four). Junior Shanoah Spear was a two-way threat hitting .493 with 17 extra-base hits — 10 doubles and seven triples — and 29 RBIs. As a pitcher, she struck out 75 in 95 innings.
Spear will team with returning sophomore Danica Howell to form a one-two punch from inside the circle. Luana Farmer, Kate Holland and Kyla Pineda are also returning from last year’s team that finished with a 24-14 record and fifth in the Division II state tournament.
Abby Flerchinger, Addalina Haagensen, Hailee Henslee, Aliesha Miranda, Scout DeVries and Katy Reiser round out the roster.
“I’m really looking forward to watching them play. All of their hard work, all of the time put in payoff,” Crall said.
Crall is assisted by Curtis Howell, Allison Wilson and Alyssa Ortiz.
“All of our coaching staff brings a lot of softball knowledge — a lot of personal experience to the game,” Crall said.
ROSTER
Ashlyn Bolen
Luana Farmer
Abby Flerchinger
Addalina Haagensen
Hailee Henslee
Kate Holland
Danica Howell
Aliesha Miranda
Shanoah Spear
Scout DeVries
Katy Reiser
Schedule
April 6-8 — Emerald Isle Softball Tournament at Baranof Field
April 13-15 — at Stika Tournament
April 21-22 — Palmer at Baranof Field
April 27-29— Rally in the Valley at Wasilla High School
May 4 — at Soldotna
May 5-6 — at Kenai
May 12 — Wasilla in Homer
May 13 — at Homer
May 19-20 — Houston at Baranof Field
May 25-27 — Northern Lights Conference Championships in Homer
June 1-3 — Division II State Championships in Anchorage
