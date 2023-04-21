Two teams represented the Kodiak Hockey League at the recent Ponytail Invitational in Anchorage.
This was the first time the island’s local youth hockey club has sent two teams to compete in the state’s only all-girl tournament.
Two teams represented the Kodiak Hockey League at the recent Ponytail Invitational in Anchorage.
This was the first time the island’s local youth hockey club has sent two teams to compete in the state’s only all-girl tournament.
The 12U squad posted a 1-3 record in the tournament, while the 10U girls went 0-4.
The 12U team — sponsored by the Kodiak Elks Club — was led by the four goals of Hazel Zmuda. Anslee Graham added three goals, while Kirra Gibbs scored twice and had two assists.
Charlotte Deemer and Marlee Woodward dished out two assists, while Laila Bash and Danica Wolfe had one assist.
Goalie Miranda Stone saved 36 of 47 shots.
The 12U team finished with a tough 2-1 consolation loss to the Valley Predators.
EllaGrace Otto led the 10U team with two goals and blocked 55 of 79 shots in two games as goalie.
Aida Jackson, Annika Ellsworth and Audrey Culbert scored once. Jackson added two assists.
In two games as goalie, Eloise Coulter saved 15 of 23 shots.
The 10U girls finished the weekend with an impromptu scrimmage against the Anchorage Little Dippers.
KHL players Hannah McCarthy, Una McCarthy and Mia Baxter also participated in the tournament, playing with teams from Anchorage.
