It didn’t take Jackson Krug long to realize he wouldn’t follow his father’s path to becoming a professional baseball player.
Krug’s father, Dustin, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round of the 1998 amateur draft. The pitcher climbed as far as AA before his four-year career ended because of an injury.
Krug didn’t inherit the power arm that helped his dad rise through the ranks. He did, however, give baseball a try.
“I found out real soon that I wasn’t that gifted at baseball,” said Krug, a member of Kodiak High School’s baseball team that finished second at the 2021 Division II state tournament.
The younger Krug found his calling in the pool and on the hardwood. That has led him to a spectacular senior season, winning four state titles — one individual, two relay and one team — in swimming and guiding boys basketball to a Northern Lights Conference title and the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2017.
On top of that, Krug — a dynamic 6-foot-6 forward who bombs threes and dunks — earned first-team All-NLC honors for the second consecutive year.
“I’m really blessed to be recognized. It took a while for it to happen, but I am glad it has happened,” Krug said.
Krug is Kodiak’s offensive leader, averaging 13.6 points in 23 games while knocking down 37 triples. He has reached double-figures in scoring 18 times, with a career-high of 22 against Colony.
“In the last couple of years, his game has matured where he has become more of a factor on the court,” Kodiak boys coach David Anderson said. “He makes some big plays with his rebounding and defense. He has a great outside shot and is hard for big guys to defend because he moves so well on the court.”
It took lots of off-season training work for Krug to adjust to his 6-foot-6 frame. He was always the tallest player among his peers in Kodiak, but moving with grace wasn’t natural.
“I was really not that good at basketball when I was really young,” Krug said. “I didn’t start taking it seriously until about eighth grade. It was really rough in my elementary school years.”
Even gimmie layups were not automatic.
“In middle school, we used to make fun of him because he couldn’t hit a layup to save his life,” senior teammate Shawn Case said. “But he has gotten way better at that, and now we encourage him to dunk in games.”
Krug flushed it twice during the regular season — both in front of the home crowd. The last dunk was a beautiful alley-oop from senior guard Frankie Marcelo against Palmer.
“When he plays above the rim, he is a lot better player,” Anderson said. “Jackson is one of those guys that if he wants to come to play, he will play.”
Krug played in five varsity games as a freshman, then started as a sophomore and averaged 7.4 points per game. He enters today’s state tournament game against Palmer with 520 career points — a total that would have been higher if he didn’t have the end of his sophomore campaign and all but four games of his junior campaign wiped out because of the pandemic.
Even though he didn’t log an entire prep career, he has enjoyed the family dynamics of being on the team and wants to continue playing at the next level.
“Practices are really fun,” Krug said. “We are all super competitive and love to go at each other every single day.”
And even though he didn’t follow in his dad’s footsteps on the diamond, Krug still looks up to his pops.
“He always keeps me grounded and humbled in every way,” he said.
