Kodiak baseball evened its Southcentral Conference record to 3-3 after topping Kenai and Homer over the weekend on the Kenai Peninsula.
KODIAK 13, KENAI 2
Kodiak exploded for seven runs in the first frame and rolled behind the pitching of Malakai Olson.
The sophomore hurler fired five no-hit innings while striking out five. He did issue six walks but wiggled out of trouble by stranding a runner at third base in the first, second and fourth innings.
Olson helped his cause by ripping a two-run single in Kodiak’s seven-run first. Nate Baker also contributed an RBI-single while Christian Rockenbach walked with the bases loaded.
In the sixth, Kenai snapped Kodiak’s no-hit and shutout bid when Gabe Smith doubled home a run off reliever Hunter Williams.
The Kardinals added another run-scoring double in the seventh of Jon Flerchinger.
Kodiak leadoff hitter Alex Holland was a menace on the bases, swiping five bags that led to three runs. He reached base on all five at-bats, including banging a single in the third.
After scoring seven in the first, Kodiak was held off the board until the sixth inning. The Bears put the game away with a five-run seventh. Rockenbach plated one on a single in the seventh, while Williams drove in two of his three runs on a booming double.
KODIAK 8, HOMER 7
Kodiak scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally for a come-from-behind victory over Homer to close out the opening road trip of the season.
The Bears trailed 6-4 entering the sixth. Kodiak’s first four hitters reached and scored. Olson and Ian Rocheleau singled for the only hits of the inning. Gage Lloring walked and Rockenbach was plunked with the bases loaded, while Nate Baker drove in a run on a sacrifice.
Williams was an out away from pitching a complete game. He dazzled by scattering five hits and striking out a career-high 11. He fanned a batter in each of the first six innings and struck out the side in the third and sixth.
The junior also did it at the dish by driving on two with a single and a double.
Holland went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, while Olson had a pair of singles.
Kodiak (3-3 SCC, 3-8 overall) has a busy week at home, hosting Houston Tuesday and Wednesday and Redington Friday and Saturday.
