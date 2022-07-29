During the high school season, Hunter Williams was one of the top pitchers in Division II.
During the high school season, Hunter Williams was one of the top pitchers in Division II.
This past summer, the Kodiak right-hander proved he was one of the best hurlers in the state, regardless of division.
Williams — a rising senior at Kodiak High School — capped his terrific American Legion baseball season with the Kenai Post 20 Twins by earning the top pitcher award at the state tournament that wrapped up Tuesday at Mulcahy Stadium.
In two appearances at state, Williams was nearly untouchable. He posted a 1-0 record with a sparkling 0.70 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 10 innings.
He saved the Twins’ season on the last day of pool play by authoring an 85-pitch complete-game 11-1 victory over Bartlett.
“It was just all the way around a great performance by my team. I feel so confident with them,” Williams told the Alaska Sports Report after the game. “I think the biggest thing about this game was confidence.”
That victory pushed Kenai from the brink of elimination to the top team in the Alyeska Division with a 2-1 record.
The next day, the Twins fell in a semifinal to Service 8-7 to finish tied for third with South Anchorage.
This was the second award for Williams in a span of a few days. He was named the Legion Team of Excellence as a utility player and was an honorable mention pitcher.
In 25 league games, Williams hit .329, scored 24 runs, drove in 13 and stole nine bases.
On the mound, he was 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched. He struck out 23 and walked 21 in eight appearances.
Eagle River topped Service 4-3 in eight innings to win its second consecutive Legion state crown. Both teams will represent Alaska in the Lower 48 — Eagle River at Northwest Regional in Wyoming and Service at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Utah.
