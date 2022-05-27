Sophomores Bengt Anderson and Jisselle Blanco paced Kodiak on the opening day of the Division I state track and field championships Friday at Dimond High School.
Anderson zoomed to a sixth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 9.8 seconds, while Blanco qualified for Saturday’s finals of the 300 hurdles by placing eighth in the preliminary round with a personal-best time of 51.05.
Mycus Fernandez was 11th (123 feet, 9 inches) in the discus and Orion Harper was 12th (119-01). Max Jensen placed 12th in the 110 hurdles (19.41).
Ayla Baker was 14th in the 400 (1:06.18) and Marielle Mangrobang was 11th in the 100 hurdles (17.91).
On Saturday, Anderson will be running in the 1,600 and anchoring the 3,200 relay. Harper, Fernandez and Aron Bataustia will be competing in the shot put. Harper - seeded fourth - is the defending state shot put champion.
